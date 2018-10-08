Top tips to help you get that perfect smile

How much do you smile? You may not realize it but smiles have a wonderful effect on not just you, but everyone around you. If you have a beautiful smile , it raises your aura, and you will feel better about yourself. Others will want to talk more to you, while your colleagues will feel more comfortable around you.

The Top Benefits of A Beautiful Smile

Smiles hugely change your face value in a second. Smiles are universal. Without words they speak meanings such as thank you, apologizing and showing contentment. Studies have shown that a smile actually reduces physical and mental stress.

The impact of social media has influenced how we view ourselves. Selfies have also influenced how people smile. Well, honestly many times some of those selfie smiles are fake.

There is no definition of a perfect smile. But practicing the perfect smile is a good way to start off. It will definitely boost your confidence. The following are some tips which can help you get that celebrity smile naturally.

Smile naturally

Smiling for the camera should be as natural as possible. You should not force a smile. All you have to do is to relax your face.

A voluntary or involuntary smile should see the muscles of the mouth contract easily. Your mouth should open up lightly while your eyes should light up. Smiling eyes should cause little wrinkles. You could also use the help of products from Primal Life Organic .

Boost your confidence

The perfect smile should make you stand out. It does not have to be a Kim Kardashian smile. It just has to be genuine.

Practicing your smile will help boost your confidence. It does not matter if you have crooked teeth. The people who are around will care about the reason for your smile rather than the appearance.

Regular oral care

Healthy teeth can boost your confidence and transform your life. It is an important aspect for us as human beings. Here are a few tips to ensure you maintain pearly white teeth.

Brush your teeth by targeting all the right areas. Moreover, teeth should be brushed at least twice a day.

Choose the right toothpaste that is safe for your teeth.

for your teeth. Always floss your teeth after brushing.

Avoid sugary foods; they aid tooth decay .

. Change your toothbrush after every three months.

Whiten your teeth using home treatments such as baking soda.

Avoid staining foodstuffs and drinks such as coffee.

Visit a dentist regularly.

Watch your posture

Standing and smiling in the correct position affects how you smile. This will definitely impact your looks. Correct posture with the perfect smile portrays confidence.

When you stand upright, you will feel more confident. Studies show that when you stand up straight your hormones respond accordingly. Thus you end up having high levels of energy. Posture also affects jaw alignment. However, researchers do not recommend that people treat posture problems by biting their jaws.

An extra tip: proper posture makes you look ten times slimmer!

Here are a few tips to improve posture:

Your ears, neck, shoulders, knees and neck should line up every time you stand up.

Your hips and ears should line up every time you sit down.

An engaged core(stomach) keeps the muscles tight.

Pull your shoulder blades back and down for a quick posture fix.

Ladies should make lipstick their best friend

Ladies use lipstick to cover up chapped and dry lips. This might be due to the fact that lips do not sweat like other parts of the skin.

Selecting the right lipstick goes a long way to ensure that your smile is bright and nice. A lady who is looking to brighten her smile should avoid warmer shades of lipstick.

Exercise your smile!

A good workout is beneficial to your body. But did you know that it is also good for your face? Facial exercises are much better than getting a surgical facelift. They help improve skin tone, elasticity and your smile.

There are muscles in your face which can be firmed and strengthened through exercise. They increase blood flow which ensures your face looks younger, healthier and improves your smile.

Here are a few facial exercises to help you attain that perfect smile:

Stretch the corners of your mouth laterally while keeping your lips together for 10 seconds.

Part your lips for about 10 seconds while expanding the lateral stretch.

Smile as hard as you can for 10 seconds. You can create different types of smiles.

