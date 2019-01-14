Top tips for renovating your home on a budget

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Renovating your home can be a costly experience, but it doesn’t need to be if your project has been well thought out and planned properly. We will take a look at some of the ways in which you can renovate your property on a budget.

Do Your Research

A well-researched project is more likely to be successful. Going to the shops and researching materials and other products that you will need to use is a great way to achieve the desired results. For example, if you are looking for a specific product from a high-end store, research this item online to see if it can be found for less money.

Plan Your Budget

Setting a budget is the first thing you need to consider when setting out to do a renovation. Although this is just an estimate, it is a good idea to budget for each aspect of your project. Once an area has been completed, make a note as to whether you have under spent, over spent or hit your budget. Be realistic with your budget and try not to underestimate as unexpected costs can bring the renovation to a standstill.

Kitchen Storage Issues

There’s never enough space or storage area in a kitchen. Begin by decluttering to ensure that you use your kitchen storage space properly. Once you are happy with your reorganisation, there’s no need to buy new storage units. Storage units can be refreshed with a lick of paint.

Bathrooms

Once again, a bathroom renovation does not need to be expensive if you shop around. If you are happy with the layout of your bathroom, a new bathroom suite can be relatively inexpensive. Additionally, painting and re-tiling a bathroom can help to renovate and refresh a tired bathroom.

Painting

The finishing touches to a renovation are often left to the decoration part. When painting on a budget it is best to choose white or black paint as these colours will never go out of fashion and they are also cheap to purchase. If you do decide to do a lot of painting it may be worth removing big furniture out of the way and perhaps storing it locally. Go online and search for public storage houston to find the best quote.

Room Size

If you have a small room, this does not mean it has to look small. A relatively inexpensive way of making a small place look bigger is through the use of mirrors. A cleverly positioned mirror can add a bigger dimension to a room.

Natural Light

One of the aspects of living indoors that we would like to achieve is bringing the outdoors in. One way to do this is to change smaller windows to larger windows. If your budget cannot stretch to this then consider painting the window frames white. Also keep the window areas as open as possible in order to let the light from the outdoors come in.

As you can see, renovating your home does not need to be expensive if you take our handy tips into account.

Related

Subscribe Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined. Click here!

News From Around the Web

Shop Google