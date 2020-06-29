Top things to do in Lancaster, California

Lancaster, California, is a community known for cultural events, arts scene, and beautiful scenery. One such event is the famous annual California Poppy Festival that brings together more than 60,000 state flower. However, more than this, the state has enough attractions to savour every visit.

Sights in Downtown Lancaster, California

Lancaster Central Market

The market is the oldest continuously farmers market, where you can wander the aisles surrounded by vegetables, baked goods, vegetables, and more. The market building itself dates as far back as 1889 and features impressive architectural design.

Theatre and Arts

Another sight that the city boasts of is passionate arts and theatres. We have the Gallery Row, for example, where artisans display and sell fine arts. Downtown also features live theatres and performance that puts on display classical concerts, musicals, and plays.

Murals

Downtown Lancaster is home to over 50 murals that are created by local artists to showcase the heritage and history of the city. An excellent way to add an exciting detour to your day.

Food and Activities

Start your day with a cup of coffee from Passenger Cover or grab lunch. The city offers no shortage of meal options. This plus impressive weather makes it a go-to place for a decent meal any time of the day. Places like the stadium, North Museum of Nature and Science, Science Factory are sights that you can visit around Downtown, Lancaster.

What Time Does the Sun Set In Lancaster, California

Sunset in June Starts at 20:10 in Lancaster throughout the month. However, it changes with the progression of the year. A month after this and sunset starts at a few minutes before 8 pm. Likewise, it drops to 19:27 range in August. Hence, the sunset time in Lancaster is not fixed. We recommend that you check the calendar to better time the sunset during your visit.

Free Stuff in Lancaster, California

The Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve

The valley is protected by the State of California and is home to the famous California poppy. Since it is managed by the state, it is open to public view and access during the bloom season. This lasts between February and May. The antelope valley is elevated at nearly 3,000 feet.

Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park

The park is the state’s museum that showcases the culture and history of the cultures in the state. The site showcases more than 3000 preserved artefacts and hosts public events throughout the year.

Prime Desert Woodland Preserve

The Prime Desert Woodland Preserve is another site that is protected by the state. The 160-acre nature reserve is open to public access and offers more than 3-miles of the trail to visit.

The BLDV

The BLDV is located in downtown Lancaster and is home to a vast array of visitors. Sights of attraction include the BLVD cinema, Lancaster museum of arts, gaming centre, underground bowl bowling, and much more.

Joe Davies Heritage Airpark

The Joe Davies Heritage Airpark, named after the former commander of Air Force Plant 43 displays 17 retired and restored military air crafting. It comes specifically handy for people that wish to brush up on their aviation history.

Saddleback Butte State Park

The Saddleback Butte State Park stands at an elevation of 3,651 feet above sea level. The park houses species that used to be abundant in the area. This includes coyotes, jackrabbits, and a host of animals. There is also a picnic site with shade ramadas and grills.

Is A Visit to Lancaster Also Free For An International Traveller?

Although Lancaster offers a lot of free sights, they are only open if you are a citizen of the United States or you have an authorized visit visa. Failure to meet any of the regulations means that you cannot visit any of the free sites in Lancaster. However, since visa takes considerable time to process for a short-time visit, you can apply for the Electronic System Travel Authorization (ESTA). This type of visa lets you travel to the USA without a visa for not more than 90 days. However, you must be a citizen of a Visa Waiver country. Fill an ESTA visa form to begin the process and carry out an ESTA check to monitor your application.

Museum In Lancaster, California

Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park

Chief of all the parks in Lancaster is the Antelope Valley Indian Museum State, Historical Park. Like we said earlier, the site is famous for its native American and wealth of unique architectural display.

Museum of Art & History (MOAH)

The MOAH boasts of amazing modern art exhibits for educational purposes. It showcases animal theme exhibits as well as other types, and are explained with enough to grasp without lengthy discussion.

The Western Hotel Museum

The Western Motel Museum is small-sized. However, it displays arts and historic displays that are fun to see.

The city of Lancaster, California, is an excellent place to enjoy the rich and fascinating cultures of the United States. The farmlands and old villages offer lots of country charm.

