Top seed Virginia gets eight seed Syracuse in 2021 ACC Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday

Published Wednesday, Mar. 10, 2021, 3:55 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia will face Syracuse on Thursday in the quarterfinal round of the 2021 ACC Tournament.

Syracuse (16-8) advanced to the quarters with an 89-68 win over N.C. State in the second round on Wednesday.

Buddy Boeheim led the Orange with 27 points, 20 coming in the first half.

UVA (17-6), the tournament’s top seed, defeated Syracuse, the eighth seed, in the teams’ lone 2020-2021 matchup back on Jan. 25 in JPJ, 81-58.

Sam Hauser and Jay Huff each had 21 points in that one – Hauser connecting on seven threes, Huff shooting 8-of-11 from the field and adding 10 rebounds.

Kihei Clark had four points and nine assists in 36 minutes for Virginia, which made 14 threes on the game.

Thursday’s game tips off at noon and will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

Comments