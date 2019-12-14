Top seed Virginia defeats #3 Wake Forest, advances to College Cup final
Two goals by Daryl Dike, and two huge plays in the box in the final two minutes by keeper Colin Shutler, sent #1 seed Virginia past #4 seed Wake Forest, 2-1, in the College Cup semifinals Friday night.
The victory puts UVA (21-1-1) in the national-championship game on Sunday against #3 seed Georgetown (19-1-3), which defeated #7 seed Stanford 2-0 earlier in the evening.
The goals by Dike, at the 18:57 and 22:22 mark of the first half, put the ‘Hoos in seemingly commanding position.
Wake finally made things interesting late, on a penalty kick by Bruno Lapa, after a tough foul assessed on UVA’s Andreas Ueland at the 78:52 mark.
The big plays late from Shutler, a save on a shot by Machop Chol with 1:51 to go, and a breakup on a cross 40 seconds later, preserved the win for the Cavaliers, who are gunning for the program’s eighth national championship.
That game will be played on Sunday at 6 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPNU.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.