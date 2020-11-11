Top reasons to install security cameras in your business

It’s no mystery why more and more business owners are continuing to install security cameras and video security systems in and around their place of business.

If you are seriously considering installing security cameras, but have not yet made the move, here are some fantastic reasons to read now why you should find a security camera provider and installation company in your area today.

Reduces risk of workplace harassment and violence

Obviously, you want to believe that all of your employees are fundamentally good people, but the sad truth is that workplace harassment and violence is always a risk. If everyone knows that their actions are being recorded, they are far less likely to act out on their worst impulses. Beyond that, having video recordings of potential issues can make resolving issues much easier.

Seamless check-ins

If you are lucky enough to have multiple locations in your business, having video surveillance that you can easily check in on may save you countless trips to and from your HQ to other satellite locations. Check in to make sure new displays are posted, your employees are working hard, or that inventory has arrived on time.

Reduce theft and vandalism

This is obviously one of the biggest reasons to get a video camera security system. Studies show that cameras inside and outside a place of business dramatically lowers the risk of theft and vandalism. Beyond that, if theft and vandalism do unfortunately occur at any time, you will be able to utilize your video footage to aid law enforcement officials in an attempt to catch the perpetrators and charge them with the appropriate crimes.

Save on insurance

If one reason why you are reluctant to get a video surveillance system is the cost of the equipment and installation, consider the fact that they could ultimately pay for themselves in the sense that they will dramatically reduce your overall business insurance. A security surveillance video can prevent false or fraudulent liability claims against you or your customers. If your business serves the public, then you are even more likely to become a victim of a fraudulent claim. For that reason, many insurance companies will actually offer reduced liability rates to businesses if they have security cameras installed. Contact your insurance agency to see if you would qualify, and if you do not, call around to different companies and see what kind of deal they can offer you.

Make your customers feel safe

Comfortable and safe customers are customers who are happy and much more likely to spend a lot of time in your store. You know what that means? More time to earn a new customer. Making your customers happy and safe should always be close to the top of your list in terms of things to prioritize and having security cameras is a great way to accomplish that.

As you can see, there are many different reasons why you should get security cameras for your place of business. All you need to do now is figure out which kind of security system is best for you.

