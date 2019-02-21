Top locations for property investment in Dubai

Dubai’s real estate is continuously expanding, and there are lots of new areas and buildings being set up across Dubai, making it quite an intimidating investment opportunity for the first-time investors. Despite the recent small decline in rental yields, it is still possible for you to enjoy an average of 6.23% YTD. Even though there may not be too much of capital appreciation right now due to the flattening out of prices, still investors can expect gains in the long run. So, let’s have a look at a few top locations for property investment in Dubai that will yield greater results.

1. Dubai Sports City Apartments

Sitting elegantly on the Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, this 50mn sq. ft. sports complex is a perfect choice for those most sportive folks in Dubai. The popular Dubai Sports City houses 5 major sports venues including Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Els Golf Course, and Rugby Park among others. The location also houses a special villa community in Victory Heights. The research on market conditions suggests that, investments in DSC could yield around 9.17% rental returns on annual basis. If you talk about price, the properties here have seen 1.90% decline in last 6 months or so.

2. Dubai Silicon Oasis Apartments

Dubai Silicon Oasis is situated in close vicinity of the Academic City that houses various colleges and schools. So, that makes it a popular accommodation option for students. The development is known for a vibrant neighborhood as well and features supermarkets, restaurants and more. The rental yield here stands at 8.66% and right now is definitely the best time to buy a property in this development because of 3.58% drop in prices in last 6 months.

3. International City

The country-themed architecture of the International City makes it a go-to choice for working class. The rental yields here remain at 8.56% while the property prices have seen 2.58% decline. So, you’re good to invest here now.

4. Jumeirah Village Triangle Apartments

Yet another development by Nakheel, the JVT is located in a key area in Dubai as it’s only at a 15 minutes drive to Dubai Marina. Remember, however, that the area is still being developed and yet it’s been able to fetch a whopping 8.45% rental yield. There’s been a 2% decline in prices in last 6 months.

5. Discovery Gardens

Popular among the young working class, those who own a unit here can enjoy 8.39% rental returns right now. Located close to Ibn Battuta mall, with a variety of restaurants and parks around it, this development certainly presents a wonderful investment opportunity. In last 6 months, the prices have declined by 2.51% here.

6. Dubai Investments Park Apartments

Designed to be among the top communities in Dubai, the Dubai Investments Park Apartments are not just environment friendly but have commercial, residential and industrial zones as well. This area also boasts of various restaurants, supermarkets and clinics. The current yield here is 7.93% while the decline in prices has been recorded at around 2% over a period of 6 months.

7. Jumeirah Village Circle Apartments

A vibrant community, the JVC offers a variety of projects including Belgravia Heights and Belgravia 1, 2 and 3. Hameni is another top quality development here. You can expect rental yields of around 7.92% in this area while a 1.83% decline has been observed in prices over last 6 years.

8. LIWAN

Part of Dubailand, LIWAN appears to have a bit of potential despite being largely underdeveloped at the moment. Still, 7.89% rental yield can be expected by the investors where prices have reduced by 2.02% in last 6 months.

9. IMPZ

The International Media Production Zone, IMPZ is known mainly to offer accommodation to the creative-types. It’s also located close to various dining options and a big shopping mall. A rental yield of 7.88% and 1.08% decline in prices recently make it a good option for the investors.

10. Dubai Residence Complex

Located close to Villa community, Dubai Residence complex offers investors a lucrative rental yield of 7.88% and it’s good to invest here now with prices seeing 2.28% drop lately.

So, with all the top locations for property investment in Dubai offering great yields, you should definitely invest in one now. Also, as the property prices are currently on a downswing, an investment now would be worth more than later.

