Top laptop backpack in the market

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The market has a broad range of products when shopping for a laptop backpack. You need to consider several factors like the size, quality of material, and design when choosing a backpack. Some of these bags only serve one purpose while others can help you while on transit. Therefore, you should do your homework well to get a product that will give you the best service. In this article, we will be looking at some of the top laptop backpack products that you can get in the market.

Mancro Anti-Theft Laptop Backpack

This bag is the best product for individuals who like to move. The fabric comes from a water-repellent and eco-friendly nylon. It also has reinforced padded shoulder straps shoulders for alleviating straining. Also, the bag has a theft-proof combination lock and durable metallic zippers to make sure that your belongings have maximum protection.

It has three compartments inside, two sealed sleeves, and nine small pockets. It also has an inbuilt USB cable that allows you to charge your phone while on the go and have easy access to your device. This laptop backpack has an understated and simple design that works well for young business professionals and students alike. You can get this bag in various colors depending on your unique needs.

The bag is comfortable, attractive, and comes with a lifetime warranty. It also comes with a comfortable handle that allows you to transform it from a laptop backpack to a briefcase easily. Besides, it has a horizontal luggage pass-through for quickly hooking up to a luggage piece for easy transportation in the airport. The backpack offers exceptional support together with a removable sternum strap that will add comfort especially when carrying a heavy load.

Thule Paramount 24L Daypack

This package is the best laptop backpack if you are looking for durability. The bag comes from a 420D nylon material that has a water-resistant finish. It has a ‘safe edge’ protection that will avoid any damage to the contents of your bag when you bump or drop. Besides, the welded bottom panel offers increased protection against weather elements like snow and rain. The product also has a slip pocket with a soft interior lining that protects and supports a zipped base side loading or top tablet or laptop compartment. The bag gives you quick access to your laptop like no other. Apart from the ultra-protective tablet or laptop sleeve, it offers several small pouches and sleeves. It has two mini zipped storage compartments, a zip pouch that is appropriate for sunglasses, two sleeves, and a front pocket where you can store your day to day gadgets and cables. The bag is an excellent choice for anyone who wants a durable bag.

The North Face Surge

This brand offers a high level of style and ruggedness. It has extra comfy and breathable flexy vent material straps. You can get a posture friendly and safe strap for anything that you are carrying by pairing it with 500D Corduralon matte. The bag has a fleece-lined and lie-flat pocket that will protect your gadget and maintain TSA-friendly access. You will also get a small compartment for your other devices. It is an all-inclusive bag that has enough storage for all your gadgets.