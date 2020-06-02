Top ideas to help you generate a passive income

Published Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020, 7:02 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

You’ll probably have heard it said that it’s better to be a shareholder than an employee , and indeed that’s very true.

Working a traditional job in the long-term can leave you burned out and still struggling for financial independence. It’s no wonder, then, that the idea of being able to general passive supplemental income is especially appealing.

Some people begin trying to achieve their dream of a better quality of life by starting out with a side gig . Side hustles are an excellent way to bring in a little more cash, and sometimes they can even turn into a full-time occupation helping you to bring in plenty of money to support your lifestyle without you having to lift a finger. Are you wondering how to do this? Then read on to learn more.

Passive Income – What Is It?

The term “passive income” is used to describe a situation in which you get paid repeatedly for work that you undertook once. When you choose the right kind of passive income for you, you’ll be free to invest your time in the way you enjoy most. In effect, you’re buying more time. So, what are the best ways to generate this additional source of money?

Dividend Income

Perhaps the most popular way of getting passive income is by investing in dividend stocks .

What are dividend stocks ? Essentially they are stocks that pay out money on a regular basis to shareholders in cash. You’ll usually receive the money every quarter and then you can reinvest that money or spend it as you see fit. It’s even possible to learn how to live off your dividends if you make enough investments in the right companies.

Of course, you’ll need to put sufficient time and effort into choosing the best long-term dividend stocks that will give you a reliable income for the future. Index funds represent a great option since it diversifies your investment portfolio and prevents you from putting all your proverbial eggs in a single basket.

Peer-To-Peer Lending

When it comes to getting paid online , another option is to lend other people who are ineligible for traditional finance the money they need to complete a project or cover their costs. There are a number of online platforms that allow you to match with people who need to borrow money, and if you do your research well you can find low-risk options that have decent returns.

Affiliate Marketing

Do you have a website? Then affiliate marketing could be the way to go. Get it right and you could make some serious money. Some affiliate marketers earn as much as $50,000 each month – more than you could ever make from other types of online jobs . With just a website and a computer, you can easily make money from your own home.

Licensing Your Photos

Who doesn’t love using their smartphone to take photos? Well, now you can enjoy yourself snapping away and make money at it. If you’ve got a good eye for an image, checking out sites like Shutterstock could be the answer for you. If your shots are approved, you’ll be paid royalties whenever a client downloads one of them.

Designing Products

Another effective way of making passive income is to design products like t-shirts, even if you’ve got no pre-existing design skills. Sites like Redbubble enable you to upload a design idea then create laptop covers, coffee mugs, t-shirts, and more. When shoppers then purchase your design, you’ll be paid some of the profit, while the site itself handles all of the shipping and production.

Rent Out Your Stuff

These days, people are keen to rent all kinds of items, and you can advertise them on Craigslist. It’s possible to rent out items as diverse as party tents, chairs and tables, log splitters, snowmobiles, utility trailers, chainsaws, extension ladders, and ATVs. The key to success here is to ensure there’s a proper rental agreement in place that has been signed by both the renter and the owner and to ensure that cash has been paid upfront before the item is handed over. You should also make sure you obtain secondary proof of address and a current photographic ID from the renter for extra security and protection for the property you’ll be renting out. For even more peace of mind, you may want to request that the renter gives you a security deposit too.

Making Passive Income At Home

As you can see, there are many ways to generate passive income from the comfort of your own home. Whether you want a little extra cash as part of a side hustle or whether you want to begin a whole new career working for yourself, this list may help you to narrow down the right income source to suit your needs. Work less and make more money – it’s the ideal solution in the modern world.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments