Top cryptocurrencies to buy in 2021

Most people who just have started their crypto journey will likely invest in well-known cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), ripple (XRP), etc. However, the crypto market is full of promising digital assets that may be profitable long-term investment instruments. Here is the list of the top three cryptocurrencies that might show good growth during this year.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Obviously, BTC was, is, and always will be a good investment decision. The recent spike in the crypto market reveals hundreds of new crypto millionaires that just have been storing BTC for several years. The first step on the way to obtaining BTC is to complete a safe bitcoin purchase and select a reliable crypto wallet. Basically, that’s it if you choose a hodling strategy.

Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency that gave birth to other notable crypto assets such as Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and many others. Moreover, blockchain technology, mining, and other crypto-related features and products have started to become a “thing” inside and outside the crypto community due to the rise of BTC. The coin is mineable, which means anyone who has proper mining equipment and desire to participate in the Bitcoin development process can join a suitable mining pool and start getting rewards for successfully discovered blocks.

Since BTC is the most-known cryptocurrency in the world, pretty much every decent cryptocurrency exchange lists it.

Major crypto exchanges to buy and swap Bitcoin (BTC): Bitcoin.com, HitBTC, Binance, Bitfinex, Kraken, Coinbase, Changelly, etc.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin (BNB) has a long crypto journey despite being on the market for just several years. Initially being an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20), BNB became an independent coin in 2019 when the Binance Chain mainnet was launched.

One may say that a lot of other cryptocurrency exchanges have their own utility tokens. Why does BNB attract so much attention? We have to admit that the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, and the team behind the exchange platform did a great job in building an established and well-working ecosystem of crypto products and services. BNB is a vital instrument that powers the ecosystem and brings additional benefits to its crypto holders (for example, lower commission fees). As long as Binance continues to provide excellent crypto trading services, the price of the asset will continue to grow.

Binance coin is currently on the list of the top-3 cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization, according to coinmarketcap.com. In this regard, BNB might be considered a good investment option in 2021.

Major crypto exchanges to buy and swap Binance coin (BNB): Binance, KuCoin, Changelly.

Polkadot (DOT)

The crypto industry values revolutionary ideas that, at the end of the day, become the next breakthrough in both financial and technological terms. Polkadot is one of such projects. Scalability or, in other words, a capability of a blockchain to process a large number of transactions in a quick and efficient way is one of the core problems of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other blockchains. The Polkadot project was introduced to solve this issue and bring interoperability of multiple blockchains. The latter is aimed at connecting different blockchains by allowing users to easily transfer data between various distributed ledgers.

DOT is the native cryptocurrency of the Polkadot network that fuels the ecosystem and performs an important role in governance, staking, and bonding. Since the crypto industry is constantly enhancing, Polkadot stands on guard to help young projects release innovative ideas. From this point of view, DOT might be a good option for a long term investing strategy. The coin is not mineable, yet DOT can be found on various trading platforms and instant exchanges.

Major crypto exchanges to buy and swap Polkadot (DOT): Binance, Kraken, Changelly, Bitfinex, CEX.io, etc.

Disclaimer

It is important to remember that the crypto market has a highly volatile nature which might affect crypto hodlers in both good and bad ways. Watching the crypto market movements is like having a long ride on a rollercoaster. Once a person gets into the world of cryptocurrencies, he/she automatically accepts the rules of the crypto game by taking responsibility for their actions. This article should not be considered as trading or investment advice.

Story by Steve Taylor