Top benefits of using saddle stitch booklets for training purposes

Published Monday, Sep. 21, 2020, 8:15 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Life has become rather competitive for everyone. You will face stiff competitions in almost every field. Whether you are a professional or a student, competition has become a common thing in this modern era. In order to stay ahead of the competition, it is very important for you to keep yourself and your knowledge updated with new things. One of the best ways to do so is to get proper training on new things from experts. If you work in a multinational company, you must have been through such training programs.

In these types of training courses, you will get various types of brochures and materials that fulfill some specific standards. One of the best choices for creating handy training materials is saddle stitch booklets that are also called stapled brochures. These types of booklets help to save space and also get double-page images firmly joined. These also come with attractive designs and provide a slim feel.

Saddle stitch booklets prove to be rather good when it comes to handling and also storing. This is mainly due to their binding that is not as bulky as you find in spiral-bound brochures. But, stitched booklets do not prove to be quite suitable when the trainer has to hand out modules at different stages. In such a situation, the ring-bound brochures prove to be more efficient and a better solution.

Advantages of Saddle Stitch Booklets

Whenever you open a saddle stitch prospectus, you will immediately realize the high-impact display it usually has on different images that are printed on a double-page. Another great benefit is the compact feature of these brochures. Due to their incredible compactness, they can easily save a lot of space. Compared to a regular printed prospectus, a saddle stitch booklet has a smaller capacity. Nonetheless, these can prove to be rather handy.

When it comes to thickness, there is no minimum limit for saddle stitch booklets. This also proves to be a rather essential aspect of these books. You have the privilege of choosing the paper color of these booklets. Although the white pages are usually standard, you can still go ahead with a request to include colored pages.

The production speed of saddle stitch books is pretty fast. Compared to standard brochures, these saddle stitch books are also more affordable. Due to their space-saving factor, you can also store them easily as compared to the ring-bound brochures. These books are rather compact, which normally makes it an excellent solution for various businesses.

What Are Saddle Stitch Booklets Used For?

The saddle stitch books are used for various types of publications that have a maximum of 48 pages. You will see people using them for printing reports, magazines, and also promotional booklets. Using this type of books also proves to be an excellent value for money and it is also perfect for any type of short production runs. It has also proved its worth for large amounts also. These types of books do look rather professional and there are multiple formats for you to choose from.

Related

Comments