Top benefits of using CBD topicals

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Want to vape it? You can. Want to swallow it? You can. Can you apply it directly on your skin? Yes, you can! Just envision the heap of benefits of this amazing compound. Yes, we are talking about CBD. Are you vexed because of continuous chronic pains? Have you tried everything to get relief but found it all in vain? We have what many people are calling a “magical elixir” for you, in the form of CBD creams & lotions.

People who don’t want to take CBD orally can apply topicals directly on to the skin to alleviate their pains. CBD lotions and creams can be used as pain-relievers as well as skin care products. It has numerous benefits beyond your imaginations. There has been much research around CBD’s potential to treat chronic ailments. Let’s have a look at the top benefits of using CBD topicals (creams, balms, and lotions) on a daily basis.

1. Treat Eczema with CBD

Eczema is a medical condition in which a person suffers from itchy and irritable skin problems. It can appear on the face and neck, inside the elbows and behind the knees, and on the hands and feet. It is relatively difficult to cure it, and itchy dry skin can cause flakiness, swelling and inflammation. Not to mention discoloring. Applying CBD topicals on the skin can help ease the symptoms of eczema.

Here’s how: CBD effects the body’s endocannabinoid system which helps regulate a wide variety of things in the body, including but not limited to mental well-being, sleep, appetite, and skincare. ECS plays a role in the regulation of skin cell proliferation. As the name suggest in endo(cannabinoids), cannabinoids like CBD help influence the ECS by interacting with receptors, or brain signals, in the system. In the study “The endocannabinoid system of the skin in health and disease: novel perspectives and therapeutic opportunities” researchers concluded topical formulations that contain cannabinoid to have therapeutic value in skin inflammations. The proper use of CBD cream can give promising results. Topical application of CBD allows it to be absorbed quickly and creates rapid recovery from ailments.

2. Get rid of arthritis pain

Many experiments have been conducted on CBD and its relationship with pain. The initial results are very promising. It has been observed that the effects of CBD topical application are therapeutic in treating arthritis pain as well as blocking acute inflammatory flares that drive disease progression and joint neuropathy. Simply put, this means that CBD not only helps ease inflammation and pain, it can help prevent future aliments from developing. It was also reported in the same study entitled “Cannabidiol exerts sebostatic and anti-inflammatory effects on human sebocytes” that no major harm or side effect were noticed with continuous use of CBD cream. But if that’s not enough here’s another study which made similar conclusions about the topical CBD helping lower arthritis-related pain and inflammation.

3. Ease your knee pain and sore muscles

Pain is always excruciating when it’s confined in our joints or muscles; we can’t see it but the feeling is present in every movement. Even lying down can bring out a sharp cry of pain if you make a wrong turn of your hand or foot. If pain is preventing you from doing day-to-day activities, getting sufficient rest, or impending any aspect of your life, instead of swallowing pain killers with the scary potential of addiction, consider giving CBD creams and lotions a try.

As always, don’t just take my word for it. In an article by US News & World Report, the newspaper interviews Philip Blair, a family physician who has recommended CBD to over 2,000 patients. Within minutes of giving a patient CBD, Blair says, “I see relaxation of their facial muscles, they become more expressive and spontaneous, their eyes get bigger and their shoulders relax. I hear a deep sigh of relief.”

4. Get healthy and clear skin with CBD cream

In our busy life, it can sometimes feel difficult to follow a daily skin care routine. Being a busy person, you always want a one-size-fits-all or cure-all product. The good news is CBD creams have it all. Due CBD has anti-inflammatory properties and with the use of it, you can take care of our skin easily. As stated before, CBD relaxes the muscles and decreases inflammation. By doing so it acts as a great skin cream because it helps reduce morning puffiness and discoloration in the skin.

5. Reduce inflammation with CBD cream and lotion

Swelling and aches are so frustrating. Pain becomes as intense as we age. We often see our elders using painkillers and muscle relaxants for inflammation and backaches, etc. these days even young adults are taking muscle relaxant because of muscular fatigues. In order to reduce physical disturbance and miserable body aches, one should apply CBD creams on vulnerable body parts.

6. Fibromyalgia patients can also use it

Fibromyalgia is a medical condition involving musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory, and mood issues. Researchers believe that fibromyalgia amplifies painful sensations by affecting the way your brain processes pain signals. As mentioned before CBD helps influence the ECS which helps, in part, regulate pain in the body. By interacting with receptors in the ECS, CBD can help ease pain. A study published in 2018, concluded that fibromyalgia patients receiving treatment reported favorable effects on pain and sleep, with very few reporting adverse effects or feelings of dependence toward cannabis. While CBD creams cannot cure the fibromyalgia symptoms, it can be helpful in pain reduction.

7. Relief pain during cancer treatment

Don’t get confused and spammed with false marketers who presents CBD creams as the cure for cancer. CBD cannot cure cancer but can reduce the pain that cancer patients suffer during treatment as a result of its anti-inflammatory features. It is also used to reduce nausea or vomiting brought on from chemotherapy. Evidence shows that the use of CBD skin care products can not only help ease the symptoms of cancer but help reduce the risk of developing cancer cells altogether by inhibiting cell growth and inducing apoptosis.

Editor’s Pick: Medix CBD

These days it seems like everyone is in pain. There is so much in the modern world that can give us aches and groans: a sedentary lifestyle, a too-intense workout at the gym, being stuck for too long in a traffic jam. If you are looking for the ultimate pain relieving creams and lotion, it is recommended that you visit Medix CBD. Medix CBD creates premium quality CBD topical creams and body lotions that are scent-free, but most importantly provide relief.

Related Content

Shop Google