Top benefits of game-based learning

Game-based learning (GBL) is an educational approach that uses various physical and virtual games, puzzles, simulations, and role-playing to reach the contemplated learning outcomes. Educational content is inextricably intertwined with the gameplay, so learners grasp new concepts and acquire necessary knowledge and skills while exploring relevant aspects of the game.

GBL is a dynamic learning method that can be applied in any learning environment, be it a preschool, college, or corporate training. It has nine major features that make it suitable to be used in any classroom.

Fun pastime

When we are enjoying ourselves, time seems to fly. Playing games is usually a sort of activity that both kids and adults can do for hours on end. Moreover, educational games not only make studying a highly entertaining endeavor but also foster creativity, imagination, and curiosity.

Vigorous learning tool

Gaming activities are designed to teach students the exact portion of the curriculum through the discrete steps embedded in the game narrative. This way, game-like elements become an integral part of the learning process.

Leveling-up progression

As an immersive learning technique, GBL enables students to immediately use what they’ve learned and thus develop a better understanding of the topic. Players start off slow and then gain in necessary qualifications to move to the next task, with each subsequent round incrementally becoming more challenging. Learners hone their abilities through repetition, trial, and error until they can ingeniously navigate the most advanced game levels.

Active student participation

Gamified format of training requires students to take actions and face their consequences, not just simply absorb the theoretical content. Players are also encouraged to test different tactics and build a winning strategy in order to maintain progress. So when working on GBL, students are actively involved in the learning process, which manifests in higher knowledge retention and enhanced skill performance.

Safe environment for failure

Game-based learning offers a risk-free setting, where students can test their boldest ideas, probe various solutions to challenging tasks and err until they learn the right way to do things. If they lose the game, they can wipe the slate clean and start over again till they complete a task.

The game-like environment is a perfect ground to delve into the new experience without fear of serious real-life consequences. The core concept behind this educational approach is learning from mistakes through repetition and consistent accomplishment of goals.

Versatility

Game-based learning encompasses numerous tools that are responsible for developing different areas of the cognitive spectrum:

card games are good for pattern recognition, factual recall, and rote memorization;

jeopardy-style activities train quick responses and boost stress resilience;

thinking outside the box and prompt decision-making are the top abilities practiced when engaging in a role-play;

adventure games help learners gain more ownership of the material by turning them into independent producers of the content rather than mere consumers of the educational product.

With such a range of versatile techniques and attractive scenarios, game-based learning provides a unique, flexible, and engaging learning experience for each student.

Motivational control

Lack of intrinsic motivation in learners is one of the key factors contributing to their low academic performance. However, introducing some game elements like badges, leaderboards, and point systems can drastically change the situation. Competitive spirit and anticipated reward can absorb the players producing the much-needed motivated state. Plus, the urge to beat a game can stand as an incentive to persist through difficulties associated with learning.

Game-based learning brings along interest and enjoyment, which are among some of the most powerful forces to raise students’ motivation. However, it’s not always easy to apply gamification principles to all the classroom activities. One of such challenges is academic writing. Those assignments usually deal with sophisticated topics that require deep learning and research. Yet, you can make the completion of such tasks less stressful by seeking help from a reliable write my paper service.

Immediate feedback

The purpose of the traditional grading system is to determine the level of accomplishment students achieved during their studies. Scoring is good for assessing the learners’ performance, but they don’t really point out their weaknesses and strengths. Another drawback is that grades only evaluate the final result, so when students get their marks, it’s too late to do anything about them.

Game-based learning doesn’t offer an escape from that grading jail, but it helps students to keep track of their progress and assess their knowledge at the interim stages of the educational process. Most importantly, the game-based reward framework provides students with the chance to correct mistakes, adjust their learning strategy, and thus improve their overall academic performance.

Soft skills development

With technologies advancing at a rapid pace, we humans are spared many daunting tasks. While automation, industrial robotics, and artificial intelligence can do all the hard work for us, a higher value is attributed to interpersonal skills, which are the basis of a productive and healthy work environment. Some of the top skills employers prize include communication, emotional intelligence, teamwork, critical thinking, and creative problem-solving. And GBL is one of the best strategies to master those proficiencies at any stage of vocational training.

Story by Thomas Moore

