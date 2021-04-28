Top advantages of API testing for corporate tasks

An API (Application Programming Interface) is usually used in software applications to offer seamless interactions between two software applications, which support the corporations to collect data and collaborate between the apps so they can leverage the benefits of API automation testing. Let us dive into the subject.

API testing also has a range of market advantages, including improved test coverage, quicker performance, lower costs, and simpler maintenance.

About API automation testing

API is an Application Programming Interface, and it’s used to guarantee that various software communicates with each other smoothly. There are API manual tests and API automation testing.

However, automated API tests provide the essential connectivity that ties all pieces of a system together as business applications become more complex and decentralized.

API automation testing begins with a thorough business layer, and inconsistent API performance will cause integration issues, poor product quality, and financial losses. It is an essential component of a robust QA project.

APIs have quickly become the cornerstone of coding because of the advantages it offers. Some are given below.

1. Wider test coverage

Automated API tests, unlike unit tests, have a wider reach. Although unit tests concentrate on the limited functionality of components within a single application, issues often occur where one layer’s scope ends and the next starts.

Unit tests won’t catch these problems, but API automation testing is explicitly designed to ensure that all system parts interact as they should. API testing uncovers potential flaws in user interfaces, servers, and databases, resulting in higher product quality and improved product offerings.

2. Time friendly

API tests that are automated produce much quicker research findings and speed up project business processes. First, API testing does not require the completion of a GUI and can be done early in the agile development cycle, allowing you to shorten the loop and catch issues sooner.

Also, API tests take a lot less time. When compared to UI tests, automated API tests take a fraction of the time. Most of the execution time for UI-driven tests is spent installing and decoding websites and UI components that may or may not be required for the test, such as branding strategies.

3. API automation is cost saving

The cost-effectiveness advantage is considered a traditional factor. Automated API tests run faster, resulting in more efficient resource utilization and lower average testing expenses.

Before any GUI testing, testers can perform API tests as soon as the business logic is specified. And the sooner a flaw or error is discovered, the cheaper it is to repair it.

API automation testing helps the quality assurance team recognize and fix problems before becoming technical problems, reducing operating expenses.

4. Stability can be tested more often

API interfaces are much more stable than graphical user interfaces, shifting to satisfy new requests from users and stakeholders.

API Automation usually comes with clear information, and any improvements are reflected in this documentation so that QA testing teams can update their test suites promptly. API automated tests are often easier to manage because of their inherent stability.

5. API supports programming freedom

Another advantage of API automation testing is that testers can run them in any vocabulary. Knowledge is available in XML and JSON formats for transmission over the Internet, so software developers or QA testers can use any computer language that incorporates these techniques (JavaScript, Python, Java, Ruby, PHP, etc.) Regardless of the application versions.

Bringing everything to a close

All the software people recognize that the best way to ensure top software quality is by extensive testing.

Since it allows testing its most relevant business layer, automated API testing is critical in a well-designed QA strategy.

Story by Shubhang Kabir

