Top 9 wealthiest cryptocurrency investors

Published Friday, Jul. 17, 2020, 12:39 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Overnight fortunes are possible in the world of cryptocurrency. However, hyper-volatility exists, and this is why it can be tricky to pin down crypto investors’ actual wealth. Based upon that little doubt, provided proof and little estimate using the price, the pioneers’ list has been prepared considering their fortune generated from investments in cryptocurrency.

Certainty exists that we might have missed some based upon estimates, but the below-mentioned listed are closest to what was found. Hope this list can enrich the knowledge of readers and get them to know more about the world of cryptocurrency and the investors.

Nakamoto

Owning around 1 million Bitcoins, Nakamoto is amidst the richest people of the world whose worth is approx $19bn. Considering this name, there is considerable speculation as to who this high-worth personality is or if they’re more than one person.

Chris Larsen

A long-time techie who is well known for fintech apps confounding strings. He is said to make a fortune in cryptocurrency with his net worth of $7.5bn-$8bn. He harnessed major banks for cryptocurrency use. As of this January, his net worth was around $20 billion, based upon his ownership at Ripple (a company founded by him) of 5.2 billion XRP. The company uses blockchain technology. It is also a system where verification and transaction recording of varied assets is done, including XRP, the company’s currency.

Even though XRP has crashed by 65% to date, Chris Larsen still tops the list of 10 rich cryptocurrency wealthy investors with his impressive history regarding backing up the technology winners.

Changpeng Zhan

As per the Huran report, Changpeng Zhan held $2.6 billion worth of cryptocurrencies this year. He was even marked as the wealthiest, as per this report. He is the founder of Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange of the world, with 6 million users. This exchange also launched its currency, Binance coin. BNB is said to tum on Ethereum Blockchain.

Joseph Lubin

One of the powers behind ConsenSys (helps cryptocurrency launch/spin-off) is Lubin, a Canadian founder of Ethereum, a blockchain platform. He was inspired by one of the papers written by Nakamoto, in cryptocurrency early days. For him, and his belief, cryptocurrency was like a shared infrastructure, which can serve in organizing a principal for earth/world/planet. He has amassed $ 1bn to $5bn, cryptocurrency network.

Cameron & Tyler Winklevoss

These Winklevoss twins are many cryptocurrencies & Blockchain-related businesses investors. Gemini exchange is a notable one. With 100,000 bitcoins of $950 million worth in June 2020, they are the first reached to be called billionaire status (Bitcoins).

Mark Zuckerberg was sued by Cameron & Tyler Winklevoss. The claimed that mark stole the hardwood connection idea, while he created Facebook. The lawsuit secured them $65m, which further was used in the subsequent venture. This capital project also included Bitcoin & Ether. The also launched Gemini Exchange in the year 2015. Investors who are interested in buying or selling or even storing their digital assets came at Gemini Exchange. Heavy investment has also been made by them in Ethereum, with no correct data about their exact holdings.

Matthew Roszak

Matthew was the cryptocurrency, early adopter, when in 2011, he stumbled across Bitcoin. He is claimed to be the first person who bestowed bitcoins on Bill Clinton and Richard Branson. Roszak is also Blockchain Capital’s first fund (Tally Capital), one of the founding partners. Tally Capital, as of today, invests in around 20 startups and is growing further, one of them happens to be Bitcoin Trader. You can read more here to learn more about this product and how they got funded.

Brock Pierce

Blockchain Capital (BCC) founder Brock Pierce is a former child actor. BCC, founders, also include Brat and Bradford Stephens. In the year 2017, the company had the largest Initial Coin Offering, after which Brock left blockchain Capital, but he did amass a considerable wealth with his investment in Blockchain. His fortune is believed to have reached the mark of $1 billion.

Brian Armstrong

In the United States, Brian Armstrong’s business, Coinbase, remains a popular entry point to enter cryptocurrency trading. He is the founder of Coinbase, which has two main elements, brokerage (using a bank account, retail customers can easily buy cryptocurrencies) and larger traders exchange.

Brian Armstrong cryptocurrency net worth made him reach the $1 billion mark. As per the news, he runs in the United States’ largest cryptocurrency exchange.

Anthony Diiorio

For the cryptocurrency movement, Diiorio is one of the champions. He is one amidst the founder of Ethereum. From an early stage seeding, the new cryptocurrencies are a part of his approach, before these cryptocurrencies move out and redeploy themselves as capital for the new ones. Otum, Zcash, and Vechain are some of the other investments made by him with a total net worth of around $1 billion.

On today’s date, we cannot call cryptocurrency an inaccessible ground for trading. It offers people real investment possibilities. In the past 30 years, many changes have been brought in, and customers today enjoy fast and reliable trading with the best of actionable ideas and wealth researching.

A major part of one’s portfolio; is what cryptocurrency is today. The experts can easily manage the risk here effectively. So, enjoy trading but start with a free demo account first if you are a newbie and create an amazing portfolio that can give returns.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments