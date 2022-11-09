top 7 alternative to cronos and why you need to invest in 2022

Cronos (CRO) is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies on the market today. However, the required capital infusion to significantly increase Cronos’ market cap, which is currently hovering around $3 billion, is relatively high.

Due to this, investors seeking the best profits are frequently searching for cryptocurrency projects with low market caps. Investors who act quickly and get involved in projects early on often make much more money than those who join projects that are already up and running.

This article will discuss alternatives to Cronos–which are Tamadoge, Impt.io, Calvaria, Dash 2 Trade, Lucky Block, Gods Unchained, EstateX, and why they may provide better returns and, consequently, a better opportunity for investors.

What is Cronos (CRO)?

Cronos (CRO) is the native cryptocurrency of the blockchain created by CRO Protocol Labs, otherwise known as Crypto.com. Cronos is the first blockchain network to incorporate decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and the metaverse while integrating the Ethereum and Cosmos ecosystems.

Cronos intends to enormously grow the Web3 user base by enabling developers to instantly transfer applications and digital assets from other chains at minimal cost and with high efficiency. Ethermint powers Cronos and facilitates quick app and smart contract transfer from chains compatible with Ethereum and the EVM.

The Ethermint framework allows Cronos to combine the best features of the Cosmos and Ethereum ecosystems. As an open-source blockchain, Cronos enables participation in its governance from all holders of CRO tokens. Any holder can submit a proposal, help finance it, and cast a vote in favor of it or others to make it a reality.

Top 7 alternative to Cronos

Tamadoge (TAMA)

Due to its numerous applications, Tamadoge ranks on our list of the top Cronos alternatives. We recommend Tamadoge as the leading choice among the alternatives to investing at the moment. This is because it has the potential to appreciate over time and stand to gain its investors greatly.

Tamadoge is a fascinating game that is a part of an NFT-focused platform and an innovative new metaverse. TAMA, a deflationary meme coin with utility, is the platform’s native currency. TAMA had a successful presale, with many cryptocurrency investors naming Tamadoge as one of the top new coins for 2022. Despite negative market sentiment and declining prices elsewhere, the TAMA presale ended with $19 million generated in less than two months. The Tamadoge project prioritizes quality and efficiency over oversupply, which is why only two billion TAMA tokens are created.

TAMA stands out from other well-known meme coins by offering a high level of utility. Tamadoge offers an NFT store, P2E functionality, and token use, making it more than just a typical meme coin. In the upcoming years, Tamadoge is anticipated to expand quickly and provide excellent returns on investment. If you’re searching for an intriguing cryptocurrency with huge potential, then Tamadoge should be your first choice.

>>>Buy Tamadoge Now<<<

IMPT

IMPT is a great alternative to Cronos and should be seriously considered if you’re considering investing in one of the best low-cap cryptos this year. IMPT is a brand-new digital currency initiative that aims to address one of the biggest problems of the twenty-first century: climate change. IMPT, the native coin, is available at presale for a very low cost. The coin’s value is anticipated to increase after the pre-sale is concluded.

The IMPT ecosystem, which seeks to promote stability and provide a transparent, verifiable alternative to the current carbon credit market, will be powered by the IMPT token. IMPT is a carbon credit exchange where users can trade their carbon credits for IMPT tokens of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The initiative is completely carbon-neutral, and the token is more environmentally friendly than most cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. As a result, it is anticipated that long-term investors who care about the environment will support it.

IMPT is preparing to launch a platform that will let you make purchases from thoroughly vetted eco-friendly businesses and be compensated with IMPT tokens. The token will be accessible on several significant exchanges following the presale event. Once the presale event has concluded, which is anticipated to be by 2023, the exchange listing will take place.

>>>Buy Impt Now<<<

Dash 2 Trade (D2T)

D2T represents one of the most highly promising cryptocurrencies on the market, with a big excitement surrounding its presale. After obtaining more than $4 million from the presale, the digital asset is in its second stage. D2T’s presale figures indicate strong investor interest.

Dash 2 Trade, a platform that provides information and data to investors in the cryptocurrency market, is powered by the D2T digital currency. With Dash 2 Trade, investors may easily navigate the unpredictable cryptocurrency market. In addition, dash 2 Trade provides a wide range of tools, including a trading application program interface (API), notifications of new currency listings, strategy builders, and more, to assist investors in improving their trading selections.

D2T is presently on presale and has amassed a remarkable $5 million. The digital asset is available to investors for a discounted price of $0.05.

>>>Buy Dash 2 Trade Now<<<

Calvaria (RIA)

Calvaria is a gaming network that brings players into a virtual world where they can purchase and sell NFTs, which are trading cards. Then, players compete to level up and gain rewards using these cards in battle. After a very successful presale, the platform’s native currency, RIA, may be the next big thing in blockchain gaming.

The RIA token is used for NFT purchases and transactions in the in-app marketplace. Investors seeking passive income from their investment can also stake the token. In addition, it provides access to the platform’s decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) governance.

The presale for RIA started less than two weeks ago and has since gone through two stages. The crypto asset has raised more than $5 million and is approaching the $6 million target of phase 2. By the end of the presale, early investors should have earned more than 400% returns. The presale is anticipated to take place over ten stages.

>>>Buy Calvaria Now<<<

Lucky Block (LBLOCK)

Lucky Block is an industry-leading network for NFT tournaments. Lucky Block allows users to participate in games on its platform and hold NFTs to receive rewards. Since its debut in early 2022, Lucky Block has amassed a user base of almost 58,000 holders, owing to the project’s success as the quickest crypto to attain a $1 billion market cap.

The bare minimum to participate in a Lucky Block game is five tickets. Winners of these games will receive a prize from the native crypto of the Lucky Block’s network. After the tournament winners are chosen, other players will keep receiving rewards as long as they have a Lucky Block NFT in their wallet.

Recently, the LBLOCK Version 2 was released. The project team had to produce LBLOCK V2 for the token to be listed on centralized exchanges, increasing exposure and liquidity. Additionally, according to a recent announcement from the project, the coin is about to go into deflation. The platform’s enormous secured reward system attracts investors, which raises the value of LBLOCK. The cryptocurrency has a market cap of approximately $15.5 million and full potential for growth.

>>>Buy Lucky Block on Lbank<<<

Gods Unchained (GODS)

Gods Unchained was created to revolutionize the P2E gaming sector by enabling players to own their digital assets and purchase significant items. The GODS token is intended to be the main form of exchange for Gods Unchained, allowing users to buy and sell Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) within the Gods Unchained ecosystem.

Gods Unchained is a collectible card game in which players use fantasy cards to compete in epic duels. The game is designed to fundamentally alter how games operate by giving players true digital ownership through Ethereum technology and by allowing them to earn valuable items.

Gods Unchained’s native utility token and main currency is called GODS. Through competitive gameplay, the fusion of new NFTs, and incentives for game engagement, GODS is intended to hasten the growth of Gods Unchained. The community, developers, and content producers who help to develop the Gods Unchained ecosystem will also receive rewards. The token is anticipated to increase in value because Gods Unchained gives outside developers a way to contribute to the ecosystem by incorporating GODS into their products, including services, games, and other works.

EstateX (ESX)

EstateX is a platform that utilizes blockchain technology to manage properties with the power to completely change how people safeguard their assets. Using the latest blockchain technology, EstateX is dedicated to creating diversified real estate assets ownership, opening up options previously restricted to private and institutional wealthy investors.

The ESX token, a ground-breaking utility token with various real-world uses, powers the EstateX ecosystem. Before the cryptocurrency is listed on trading platforms, the coin presale will allow investors to join the project prior to listings. To join the project, users must sign up for the Whitelist, which grants them early access to a 50% presale discount on ESX tokens.

As soon as the necessary licensing is acquired, the EstateX Tokens will go live. These tokens will give holders passive income daily for owning real estate properties. In addition, EstateX token owners will likewise have the ability to use their real estate as collateral to leverage their investments and quickly raise additional funds that they can use to expand their investment holdings.

Conclusion

Investors must always keep the total market cap in mind when evaluating potential returns; the higher it rises, the more challenging it becomes for a coin to post impressive gains. According to the economic principle of diminishing returns, as the market cap increases, so does the capital needed to increase significantly. For this reason, it’s advised to invest in alternatives to Cronos, such as Tamadoge and IMPT.