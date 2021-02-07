Top 6 aesthetic procedures to improve your facial appearance

Don’t think for a second that you can get your dream face by simply living on some diets and observing some kind of skin routines.

If you want a type of face, you’re going to have to go out there and get it.

That’s what your favorite TV celebrities are doing. Sticking with diet plans, applying herbs, and doing those sorts of stuff can never get you the exact kind of puffy cheeks or V-line you crave.

But a facelift, for example, can. Undergoing aesthetic procedures are a human’s fastest way to get the shape he wants.

So, if you’ll like to stop wasting your time on methodologies that haven’t worked until now, I suggest you continue reading to discover the six best aesthetic procedures to improve your facial appearance.

By the way, when you finally decide to undergo any of the procedures we’re going to discuss below, make sure you use an aesthetic clinic in Singapore. There are lots of specialists in that region.

1. Facelift surgery

The most popular aesthetic procedure in the cosmetics industry is facelift surgery.

I can count at least 100 popular celebrities I know that have undergone this type of surgery. It’s a guaranteed way to make your face look younger.

With facelift surgery, you can look 30-years younger than your age.

Look at Kris Jenner. The calendar says she’s 65 years old age, but thanks to facelift surgeries, she looks like she’s in her late 30s.

If a young-looking face is what you crave, then you can’t go wrong with facelift surgery.

Rhinoplasty

Perhaps it’s your nose you’d like to fix. No problem. That’s what procedures like Rhinoplasty are there for. People look for adjustments to their nose structure when there is a feeling their nose doesn’t complement the rest of their face.

Other people seek adjustments when there’s perhaps a deformity in or around the nose region.

By going for a Rhinoplasty session, all these people get the nose they want.

Like Facelift, Rhinoplasty is also a surgical procedure, which means that it’s a highly invasive procedure. We strongly recommend using a surgeon with incredible repute like the ones in the aesthetic clinic Singapore.

3. Blepharoplasty

This one is typically for improving the upper and lower eyelids. Normally, as we grow older, the skin around our eyes starts to droop and sag, which is a result of reduced elasticity. This sagging brings about an extra amount of skin fat just sitting on the eyes, thus resulting in unnecessary creases, obvious wrinkles, and dull-looking eyes.

All these make your face appear older, less beautiful, and far from your old self.

To rejuvenate your overall facial outlook, blepharoplasty removes the extra fat from your eyes and gives you a double eyelid like this one below.

4. Brow lift

Brow Lift is another popular procedure in the cosmetics industry. The reason behind this surgical procedure is that people want to eliminate forehead wrinkles and sagging eyebrows.

Usually, when vision is impeded, people try to raise their eyebrows in an attempt to see more clearly. When they do this, they fold the excess skin on the upper area of the eyes in the process.

Over time, when this becomes a habit, these people start to notice some deep creases on their forehead.

Thankfully, brow lift surgery helps you eradicate forehead wrinkles, and in addition, prevents future sagging of eyebrows.

5. Laser skin resurfacing

Many who are tired of living with scars, age spots, loose skin, pigmentation & Pores, and wrinkles go for Laser Skin resurfacing.

This procedure uses laser technology to rejuvenate the skin. Under this approach, the lasers heat and destroy the damaged outer layer of skin, forcing the body to produce newer and younger skin cells.

The result?

The face looks more appealing, softer, more uniform, and free of spots, scars, or marks.

Again, this is another procedure you want to use a surgeon like the ones in aesthetic clinic Singapore for. These types of practitioners not only have the experience of handling Laser Resurfacing, but they have a reputation for delivering awesome results.

6. Facial implants

Facial implants can enhance facial structure so that the face is more defined. Chin implants, cheek implants, and even jaw implants can permanently improve your facial contours.

Believe it or not, improving certain areas of the face goes a long way in creating a more defined and beautiful facial outlook.

Story by Uday Tank

