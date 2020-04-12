Top 5 ways to improve employee efficiency

As a business owner or an organization manager, one of the biggest challenges you always have to find answers to daily is the issue of employee efficiency. Yes, every member of your staff understands their role in the company and what their job description states. But can they operate at full strength every time?

Of course not!

They’re humans, after all, meaning that their efficiency cannot always be at the optimum level every time.

But, of course, you cannot allow this to happen because, for you to reach your business goals, you need everyone blazing at full strength.

How then can you improve the efficiency of your employees? How can you keep everyone happy, motivated, and eager to deliver their best at all times?

The answers aren’t farfetched. Here are some of the best tips you need to improve the efficiency of those working with you.

Don’t be afraid to delegate

First and foremost, you need to embrace the habit of delegating tasks to your employees. You need everyone delivering their best on a day-to-day basis? Assign tasks to them specially and see what they come up with.

As the psychological being that we are, humans tend to rest on their laurels or relax a little bit when they get the slightest inkling that they’re not alone in an activity. But the moment you switch on the pressure on them, they move into full gear.

My point being?

If you want to improve the efficiency of your employees, give responsibilities to them. When you do this, it gives them the impression that the success or failure of that task hinges on them, and as such, they need to give their all.

However, when you adopt this tip, be sure to avoid overloading them. Give everyone the type of task you think they can handle.

Match tasks to skills

One of the biggest misconceptions in workplaces today is the idea of assigning roles to employees based on their qualifications and experience level. Yes, experience and qualification are two essential factors that should be considered when assigning tasks. But, of course, the behavioral style of the employee is also worth looking at.

Take it or leave it, you’ll only get the best from someone when you place them in a role they’re comfortable with, and not otherwise. For example, an extroverted, creative, out-of-the-box thinker is probably a great person to pitch ideas to clients. However, they might struggle if they are given a more rule-intensive, detail-oriented task.

By and large, before assigning a task to an employee, first ask yourself: is this the best person for the job?

Communicate effectively

Sometimes when people underperform, it is not always because they’re under-motivated, under qualified, or incompetent. Many a time, it is because of poor communication. Therefore, to improve the productivity of your employees, you need to embrace the best forms of information communication.

For instance, you can send a detailed guide of a job description to them via email, instead of walking to their desk and saying it to them. When there is a complex task that involves different arms of the organization, you can create a flow chart to show everyone how their duties are interconnected. If you don’t know how to make a business flow chart, you can click here to find an automated flow chart creator.

By and large, always try to adopt the best communication styles within your organization. For instance, if your organization is so big, you can communicate with all your employees using social networking tools like Slack, instead of relying solely on emails.

Incentivize employees

I know none of your employees is running a free show in your company, which means that you’re probably paying them handsomely. However, the best way to encourage someone to improve on whatever they’re doing is by giving them a pat on the back.

Once you delegate a task to them and they execute it well, be sure to incentivize them. This will make them feel very much appreciated, and it will also encourage them to do better next time.

When deciding how to reward employee efficiency, though, always try to tailor the incentives to match individual needs and preferences. For instance, instead of offering them a raise or a bonus, you can give them a “paid time off.” Alternatively, you can take them out for lunch, send a handwritten letter of appreciation, offer a lazy Monday coupon (an offer that permits someone to arrive work late), and so much more.

Training

Lastly, as the old saying goes, “you cannot give that which you don’t have.”I know you’re already wondering what that has got to do with our discussion. Well, how it applies to our discussion is that in order to improve the efficiency of your employees, you might need to improve their skill set. The reason is that your employees can only perform at the level they know best. But if you want them to go a little bit higher than that, then the onus is on you to train them.

Organize seminars, lectures, presentations, events, and training to educate them on the relevant areas that apply to each one of them. And if you want to go a step further, you can sponsor them abroad to learn and hone some new skills.

