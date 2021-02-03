Top 5 trusted online gambling sites – best guide

Online sportsbook reviews play a huge role in the sports gambling niche, appearing particularly helpful for betters. Betting sites exist to offer free picks, betting tips, previews, odds and game lines, trends, deposit info, and objective consumer reports for betting sites. And as the online gambling industry continues its surge, there are zillion websites that accept gamblers from Indonesia and provide expert guides on waging in the region.

The famous dating proverb about plenty of fish swimming in the sea can also apply to the online sports betting world. And just like the accompanying dating phrase, “You have to grind a lot of trash to find gold,” also comes for online sports betting websites.

This is the main reason we’ve curated the best online sports betting sites and dumped them in a juice ultimate guide. But first, we have to remind you that we only recommend trusted online gambling sites that offer competitive odds, a variety of markets, and excellent customer service.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

Top trusted online sports gambling sites in Indonesia – overview

QQ188

To reap more bonuses and fetch better odds, many Indonesians turn to Asian betting sites. QQ188 is an excellent example of a company with a huge footprint in Asia. Indonesian-based wagers can bet on sporting events and games from all corners of the Indonesia using QQ188’s mobile platform. This sportsbook offers a sign-up bonus of a 100% matched deposit up to the value of 100 units of any currency.

QQ188 betting inventory features around 35 sports types, including tennis, esports betting, live casino, horse racing, and more. As for the top football events, users can bet on about 200 positions, including statistics such as cards and goalscorers. The average pre-match margin value is 6-7%.

Registering a QQ188 account is pretty easy and hassle-free. When you land on the website, you can see a registration form in the top right corner. After pressing the Register button, you will then be guided through standard sign-up forms thatb request basic information, including name, email, phone number, and address. All information is protected by the bookmaker. After filling out the form, you’ll need to verify your account via email and log in.

However, to access this site, you need to find a way around ISP blocks and also grapple with deposit issues, since most niche sites reject Indonesian banking methods.

Dafabet

Dafabet is a multi-purpose gambling company that is geared towards the Asian market. Founded in the Philippines in 2004, this website has grown to become one of the most widely-known betting sites in Indonesia, catering to wagers from all around the globe. Its major differentiator is a diverse sportsbook, generous odds, lines, and rare betting.

Although the website is not as aesthetically pleasing as the 365BET website, it boasts

a user-friendly layout and design. The bookmaker is accessible from both desktop and smartphone. Among other things, Dafabet is a recognizable name in the sporting industry, as it is an official club sponsor and betting partner of Celtic FC, Norwich City FC, Cadix FC, and an official partner of Euroleague basketball.

With a huge listing of sports to bet on, an impressive list of best options for each sport, and gainful bonuses with a low rollover requirement, Dafabet takes its rightful spot in our list.

22 Bet

22 Bet is the world’s favorite bookie with the most comprehensive In-Play service. Although this company is not yet sponsoring any sports organizations, it has gained the support and attention of one of the most famous football players of all times.

Thus, Ronaldinho, who is a former Barcelona player, is an ambassador of 22Bet.

This bookmaker never fails to impress wagers with its competitive betting lines, a wide array of betting positions, yummy welcome bonuses, and a top-tier cashback rewards program. But despite the short period of activity, 22Bet has already earned a good reputation for its fast and transparent service.

Also, 22Bet is a relative newcomer on the online casino stage, including slots, table games, and a live casino. This online casino seamlessly combines the excitement of sports betting with the recreational pleasure of casino gaming. Indonesian sports bettors can enjoy a breadth of offerings, ease of use, and a sign-up bonus of 2,000,000 IDR. The website also offers Indonesian opportunities or INDO ODDS which can be found in the settings menu.

1xBet sportsbook

Last but not least goes 1xBet bookie that is well geared up with every sport that you could intend to bet on. it is famously recognized for being among the generous bookmakers, offering a 100% bonus to the maximum amount of 100 EUR and a welcome package of €1500 for new wagers.

Since its inception in 2007, the company has grown to have around a thousand betting shops, 36 language versions (including Indonesian), and about half a million avid users. 1xBet owes its rapid growth to the active marketing strategy and usage of the latest technology. All these allow this bookmaker to sit comfortably on the list of top world bookmaking leaders.

1XBET offers live match broadcasts with multiple live capabilities like live commentaries, streaming, and in-play streaming. The sports available for live streaming include football, basketball, tennis, rugby, and others. 1xBet was also among the first bookies to accept bitcoins for deposits and payments. However, the options don’t end there and you can even use the cash-out possibility, which allows you to finish your wager early and get the winnings supplied by the company at the time.

Wrap up

Although there is an active blockage on any online gambling content, most bookies offer betting services to Indonesian-based wagers. The betting choice for Indonesia is so versatile, that it’s usually challenging and time-consuming to find your way around this industry.

No matter what bookie you opt for, make sure the company provides security, big bonuses, and quick cashiers, including e-wallets and prepaid cards. We hope that now you are more versed in the betting industry and can safely navigate the terrain in the waging world.

Story by Steve Emanuel

