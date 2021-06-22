Top 5 Spribe Aviator related games

Nowadays, online games like Spribe Aviator are gaining more and more popularity in the modern world. The games industry is growing and developing very fast and engage more people. Here are described top 5 Spribe Aviator-related games: RocketOn, HiLo, Keno, Zeppelin, and Candy Burts. These games are high-demanded and very similar to Aviator; below, you can get more familiar with them.

Aviator – Spribe

New generation smart games are now becoming more and more popular. Spribe offers the next generation, fascinating games for iGaming enthusiasts.

The Aviator of Spribe’s positioned itself as an innovative multiplayer game featuring an exciting online casino game experience in the gaming industry. During the game, an increasing curve of the plane’s trajectory shifts to the right, providing a fun and exciting gambling experience to lovers of smart games. Players should cash out before the plane flies away as their bets would fade away.

A mini-game – Aviator – supports devices like desktop, tablet, and mobile. The game features a provably fair technology that’s quickly becoming the norm in casino games to verify the fairness of winnings. Everyone likes playing casino games that are licensed and regulated, right?. The iGaming platform, Spribe, gives you the best experience by making your play as fair as possible.

The in-game chat and live bets will give you a sense of community on Spribe’s website. This article will present you with some helpful information concerning five smart games similar to the game Aviator of Spribe.

Digitain – RocketOn

Let’s explore an innovative offering from Digitain -Rocketon – which will surely appeal to you if you liked the Aviator as both games follow the same scenario. Digitain’s an internationally recognized betting software development company that serves the online betting and gaming industry.

In Rocketon, players place bets before the rocket launches and then decide when to cash out – longer waits produce bigger winnings. Make sure to cash out before the rocket explodes, though. The game features a brand-new design and animation, and it’s available on mobile and desktop devices.

The betting experience is fair as you can use a specifically generated code to verify the randomness of winnings. Wouldn’t you love to receive a bonus like free bets or cash amount while playing casino games? Digitain has created a flexible bonus system to gift you free features. Being a leading software producer for the gambling industry, Digitain offers you the auto cash-out feature to help you control the risks associated with your play. But there’s more to the experience. Placing two bets in one round must make gambling fun, right? So double your chances and win big.

HiLo

While Spribe gained much popularity thanks to its Aviator, its Hilo, an online casino game, provides you an exciting chance to win by gambling.

To win, you’ve to guess the next card correctly, whether it’ll be higher or lower than the current one. You may claim your winnings after each correct guess.

Hilo boasts an RTP of 97%, which’s pretty impressive, right?. A mini-game of the new generation, the online casino provider brings you provably fair technology to make your play as fair as possible.

The chat feature will make your online casino experience a very social one!. The Rain Promo will make you check the chat panel frequently with the hope of claiming free bettings.

Desktop, tablet, and mobile versions are available.

Digitain – Keno

Keno, an online casino game from Digitain, offers you a highly entertaining lottery-style play. Players choose either eight or ten numbers out of 80, which feature in the draw. Events develop very quickly, giving you a fascinating iGaming experience with high pay outs.

Ever thought of changing your bet after placing it? The website developers have engineered an edit bet function that allows you to alter your bet before the draw starts. Keno players can even make extra bets on the sum of all numbers of balls in a given game.

Statophiles will love the player’s bet history section, which allows you to skim through your recent bets stored via the website’s cookies.

This Keno game gives you a fair and exciting gambling experience.

Betsolutions – Zeppelin

Zeppelin, a game by Betsolutions, comprises an increasing curve similar to the game Aviator. Dynamic, user-friendly, and highly profitable, Zeppelin features a plane flight in a multiplayer iGaming experience.

The number of players starts with 100 and extends to infinity. You only need to log into the website to join hundreds of players playing this game – the website cookies will give you the new generation experience.

Key highlights of the gambling experience include dynamic gameplay, impressive UI, and responsiveness. A pretty innovative approach, right?

Pocket Games Soft – Candy Burts

Are you a lover of slots? If yes, then Candy Burst, a Pocket Games Soft video slot, will surely appeal to you. PG Soft’s newest release, this six by six symbols video game, will satisfy even the most insatiable appetite for sweets.

What’s more? Through the special symbols, wins will indeed explode. Excitingly, the Candy Burst Feature multiplies wins by 10 times if used during the free spins feature. Also, activating the feature will multiply all of your winnings by x2.

You have no reason not to log into PG Soft’s website and check out this offering.

The game Aviator and similar online casino games

Whether you are into poker or slots, these new-generation games, all licensed and regulated, will give you the best experience possible in the iGaming world. Promo tools are available on each of the websites, so why not get started?