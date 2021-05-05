Top 5 reasons to consider remortgaging your home

Remortgaging your home can be a scary decision to make. After all, one of the main benefits of having a mortgage is being able to finish paying it one day. Despite that, there are circumstances where remortgaging your home might be financially advantageous. Here are some of them.

1 – Investing in a business

Investing is risky in general, and investing in a brand-new business is even more so. But if you find yourself with a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity in front of you and no other way to get more money, remortgaging your home might be the way to go. If the investment turns out to fulfill its promise, you’ll be able to pay the bank later and pocket the profits.

If you are starting your own business and it’s a labor of passion, remortgaging your house to support it may also be worth it for personal reasons. Just remember that the risk is higher the younger a business is — according to the Department of Labor Statistics, over 40% of new businesses don’t make it past the first five years.

2 – You found a better deal

Remortgaging your home isn’t just a tool to get more money from your current mortgage lender. You can also use it to switch providers. Keep an eye out for deals that offer you a better rate on your mortgage, or better terms than the ones you currently have. Making a switch may also be worth it if you don’t like the service you’ve been getting from your current lender.

What deals are available to you will depend on a variety of factors, including how much of your mortgage you’ve already paid, and what your credit score is. But a bad credit score is not the end of the road if you are looking for a good remortgaging deal; the information available on the 1st UK homepage can help you if that’s your case.

3 – Help with your career

There are many circumstances when you might need a cash infusion to help your career progress or to make your path forward smoother. As a business owner or freelance operator, you might need some extra cash to invest in the expensive equipment needed to take your venture to the next level. You may also find that a car will make your work easier, or allow you to look for job opportunities in areas further away from your home.

4 – Buying another property

Depending on the value of your current property, remortgaging it to buy a second home might be a good investment. You can rent the second home to pay for its mortgage, and then you’ll have two properties that will only increase in value over the years. If you buy a home in an area where seasonal renting is common, you and your family can also go and enjoy the house in the off-season.

5 – Debt consolidation

Remortgaging your home can be a quick and easy way to consolidate your debt with better rates. Simply use the money you get from your remortgaging deal and pay off all your outstanding debt. As far as debt consolidation goes, this is one of the most straightforward methods in the market.

