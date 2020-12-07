Top 5 reasons every BMW owner should be using a BMW certified mechanic

Published Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, 9:50 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

So, you’re trying to determine whether to take your BMW to a certified mechanic or just any mechanic near you. Technically speaking, and correlating with free will, of course, you can take your BMW to any mechanic you want but there is a little more to it than that.

For starters, not every mechanic is qualified to do work on a BMW. Many modern models, including BMWs, are highly specialized. You may think that a car is a car – all of them have four wheels and a steering, but that’s pretty much where the similarities end.

In this post, we will discuss the benefits of going to a BMW authorized mechanic as opposed to a regular mechanic.

Why a certified BMW mechanic is a smarter choice

If you take pride in your BMW, you probably want the highest quality maintenance for it. A mechanic or a service center that is certified to work on BMWs will treat your car with unmatched skill and expertise. This is because they are looking at BMW’s all day every day.

From equipment to experience, a certified mechanic knows the specific needs of BMW vehicles and drivers. But that’s not all; here are a few key reasons why you should choose a BMW certified mechanic to work on your car:

Specialized Training : All BMW certified technicians undergo tailored and thorough training to handle the maintenance needs of a BMW.

These extremely qualified auto service professionals know every BMW model like the back of their hand. As a result, if there is something wrong with your car, or it requires any preventative measures to ensure smooth operation, a certified mechanic will know what to do.

For the uninitiated, becoming a BMW certified technician requires 5 years of comprehensive training. You may not always need such a highly-qualified mechanic, but it’s comforting to know that the certified BMW mechanic you have chosen is trained to know what makes your car tick.

Access to Original BMW Parts : This cannot be stressed enough; BMW certified mechanics use only original and top-quality parts when it comes to repairing or tuning-up your BMW.

The same can’t be said of an average mechanic; not to mention that most small-time mechanics won’t be able to procure the original parts in the first place. When you go to a certified technician, you’ll never have to worry about them using off-brand, lower-quality components to rip you off.

Access to the Right Tools : Chris Bangle, the chief designer at BMW, once famously said, “We don’t build cars as consumer objects, we build mobile works of art.” That is the guiding spirit behind BMW’s engineering and only those technicians are well equipped to do justice to this machine who are not only familiar with its workings, but also have access to reliable tools.

All BMW models require a wide range of services that require specific equipment and tools. The right tools can make the world of difference in the efficiency of a vehicle’s repair and maintenance.

It may be possible to repair a BMW without proper tools, but it will take much longer and you will be charged more for labor. Also, without the right tools, an average mechanic can take shortcuts that will impact the quality of the repair job.

For example, the industry standard for running automobile diagnostics is the OBD2 system. However, BMW has its very own proprietary system that’s designed to provide an incredibly accurate picture of potential issues and help find the right fix.

Professional Affiliations : A BMW mechanic’s commitment to quality repair work can be measured by their affiliations to professional organizations such as Automotive Service Excellence (ASE).

The ASE blue seal of excellence can only be earned by undergoing rigorous testing and training. A mechanic or service center who holds the ASE certification, like FREED Performance does, can be entrusted to take good care of your BMW.

Consistent Quality Care : Regardless of which BMW certified mechanic you go to, you will get consistently good service. This is because they are all trained to perform the same quality of care, and they adhere to the exact high standard of the BMW brand.

We are assuming that as a BMW owner, you are in love with your car – just like most BMW certified mechanics. It’s obviously important to you to know who works on your car and where you take it for a tune-up.

Remember, most certified mechanics are actual BMW enthusiasts who have a deep passion for the brand. By choosing a trustworthy mechanic who has taken the time to become certified, you will end up with far better service for your BMW. In fact, you’ll probably find that the mechanic loves your car as much as you!

While it may be tempting to drive your car straight to any repair shop in your vicinity, it may not be the best decision for your BMW or your budget. A certified expert can also offer you several discounts that come from the top (the BMW brand itself). These deals are often reserved for certified mechanics and service centers, and you may not find them anywhere else.

Choose an experienced repair specialist

BMWs have the reputation of being one of the most high-performance and reliable automobiles in the world. But, like any other car, there comes a time when even a BMW needs preventative maintenance or repairs to keep going. If you’ve bought one of the world’s finest cars, it makes sense to be choosy when it comes to its repair specialist.

One of the authorized and certified BMW service centers in Atlanta is FREED Performance BMW repair shop. They offer extended warranties on the BMW repairs, so you know that work was done to exacting standards using the right tools and original parts.

It is worthwhile to choose a BMW repair expert that invests in specialized diagnostic computers and pieces of equipment to ensure that the clients’ vehicles are well taken care of. Running diagnostics and providing effective solutions for repairs for German cars is a specialty area, and not every car service center may be equipped for it. You should also look for any attractive deals and discounts on BMW repair and maintenance services that a provider may be offering.

Related

Comments