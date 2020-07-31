Top 5 plastic surgeries for women in Mexico

Published Friday, Jul. 31, 2020, 3:30 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

According to the ISAPS global survey, over 1,000,000 aesthetic procedures (surgical and non-surgical) are performed in Mexico every year. In means that more than 100 operations are conducted every hour in Mexican clinics.

Most plastic surgeries and cosmetic operations are performed for women. Among the most popular procedures are:

breast augmentation (275,283 annually)

liposuction (248,112)

abdominoplasty (140,774)

eyelid surgery (132,207)

breast lift (108,681).

Such a great number of procedures is explained easily: plastic surgery cost in Mexico is about 50-70% lower than in the USA, so Americans benefit going here to improve their appearance. Moreover, there are a lot of top plastic surgeons in Mexico who have decades of experience, undergo practice abroad, develop and implement new techniques to manage cosmetic and plastic surgeries.

Let’s consider the purpose, advantages and disadvantages of the most popular plastic surgeries, and who is indicated to have them.

Breast augmentation

Breast augmentation is performed to enhance breasts with implants (silicone or saline) or with their own patient fat (lipofilling). Breast enlargement is indicated for patients aged starting from 18 years and over. You have to warn a doctor if you plan to breastfeed in the future and what chronic diseases you have. The cost of this plastic surgery in Mexico is about $3,600, twice cheaper than in the USA.

Liposuction

This procedure is performed for people with excessive fat. Liposuction shows fast and incredible results. However, to have lipo, your body mass index (BMI) has to be no greater than 35. Otherwise, you need not liposuction but weight loss surgery. The result after liposuction is long-lasting in the case a patient keeps diet and do some physical exercises.

Abdominoplasty

During abdominoplasty (or tummy tuck), a doctor removes excess skin and fat. This surgery often takes place after childbirth to restore the esthetic look of the stomach. Abdominoplasty is considered a quite complex operation that requires great experience and accuracy from a plastic surgeon. The price of the surgery in Mexico is $6,000 on average.

Eyelid surgery

Eyelid surgery (or blepharoplasty) is performed to correct eyelid shape and remove some excessive fat or skin. The procedure is outpatient (the admission is not necessary). This operation costs about $2,500.

Breast lift

This is a plastic surgery to restore or create perfect breast shape and proportions. Usually, a woman needs a breast lift because of aging process and after childbirth. The cost of this plastic surgery is approx. $4,500.

As you see, Mexico is among the top countries for foreigners to have plastic surgeries at affordable prices. Some operations (breast augmentation, abdominoplasty, etc.) are getting very popular. All you need is to find an experienced doctor who will perform the procedure. Except for the low price, you need to remember about your safety and entrust your appearance only to highly-qualified specialists. You can find more info about Mexican doctors and prices on Bookimed, an international medical tourism operator.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments