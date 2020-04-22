Top 5 places to have afternoon tea in Central Embassy, Bangkok

All shopping and no sugar hit is no fun. For this excellent reason, Central Embassy has some of the best cafes in town. If all your window shopping has made your work up an appetite and you need a tasty repast, let us help you out by suggesting our top five recommendations for afternoon tea in Central Embassy, Bangkok.

We did a thorough investigation and can assure you that these five places are the best of the best when it comes to satisfying a sweet tooth craving. So, without further ado, let’s jump in and check them out.

Sretsis Parlour

Any list of notable cafes at Central Embassy has to start with the best: Sretsis Parlour. It’s hard to put into words just how magical and otherworldly this café is. Beyond the alluring pink façade, you’ll find a fairy-tale land like no other, replete with daisy-adorned carpeted floors, a hand-painted fresco ceiling, bespoke wallpaper and whimsical custom-made tableware. This decadent tearoom, the brainchild of iconic Thai clothing brand Sretsis, offers several afternoon sets, including tea, coffee or champagne, and a range of sweet and savory bites.

Paris Mikki

Located at a small counter in the eatery section of ‘Open House’ on the top floor of Central Embassy. This small but mighty café is known for one thing: melt-in-the-mouth sweet dessert and pastries! This French patisserie is owned and run by an authentic chef trained at Le Cordon Bleu Paris. You won’t want to miss the Mille Feuille, Chocolate Eclair, Custard Tart, and Butter Croissant, supposedly the best in Bangkok. They sell a respectable range of hot and cold beverages to accompany their sweet treats too.

Audrey Restaurant

Audrey is a relaxed and casual restaurant chain that has been wowing customers across the city for many years. Their Central Embassy branch is themed “glamour”, and is touted as the jewel in the crown of the Audrey empire. Here you’ll find opulent and refined French-style interior design, with glimpses of gold and crystal, alongside a creative, daring and delicious menu of both savory and sweet treats. For an afternoon escape to Paris, don’t miss booking a table at Audrey.

SIWILAI Cafe

SIWILAI is a high-end café, club and store all rolled into one! Take a break from retail therapy to relax in an uber cool setting. The extensive menu runs the gauntlet of breakfast items – rice porridge, smoothie bowls and egg dishes – savory mains, decant desserts, exclusive house-blend coffee and mouthwatering cocktails. Here food is more than just fuel; it’s a true indulgence. From the Scandinavian design to the breezy outdoor terrace, there is a lot to love here and it’s ideal for an afternoon tea break.

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

We include this one not so much for the quality and diversity of their fair or their impeccable interior design, but because this branch of the café chain occupies an enviable corner spot overlooking bustling Sukhumvit Road and the BTS Skytrain. There is hardly any better spot in town to sit back and relax with a cup of joe and watch the world zoom bye. Beyond the killer view, they offer a tasty and wallet-friendly array of cakes, muffins, sandwiches and beverages, like teas, frappes, teas and juices.

