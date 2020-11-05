Top 5 necessary things to give homeless people during COVID-19

The ‘new normal’ we’re currently experiencing has affected almost every aspect of our daily lives be it work, school, and even shopping. While most people can argue that the pandemic has hit everyone all across the world, homeless people have certainly been among the most vulnerable.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has proven just how much precarious the lives homeless people lead. The risks of getting infected with or spreading COVID-19 for people sleeping outdoors are much higher as compared to people who have a place to call home.

The situation gets worse when you think about how much people are encouraged by governments to stay indoors to avoid contracting the disease. And with so much chaos already existing in the world today, a lot of people feel the need to give back to help homeless people.

Here’s a list of 5 things you can give homeless people to help them get through the pandemic.

1. Hygiene kits in bulk

A hygiene kit can provide a convenient way for homeless people to keep their hands clean if they are in a position where they can’t access clean running water. The kits should have toiletries, unscented wet wipes, bandaids, sanitizer, toothbrushes, and toothpaste

You can mobilize with your colleagues, family, friends, or neighbors to create hygiene kits in bulk.

2. Grocery store gift cards

Grocery store gift cards are an ideal way of giving someone both access to essentials they may need as well as the freedom to choose which essentials they need the most. When you do your grocery shopping, you can pick one or two cards so you can always have them on the ready.

3. Tampons or sanitary pads

Feminine hygiene is something that most people would overlook despite how important it is. Tampons and sanitary pads cost a good amount of money and the price can deter homeless people from accessing them. Pick up an extra box as you buy some for your household.

4. Non perishable food

There are a few things in this world worse than going to sleep on an empty stomach. Donating food to homeless people can go a long way. When you distribute food, make sure the food will not go bad quickly since homeless people don’t have refrigerators.

5. Personal protective equipment (PPE)

Because of their unsheltered disposition, homeless people need to have face coverings and hand sanitizer to protect themselves from possible infection. Communities in general will not make any headway in fighting the spread of the virus if they ignore the most vulnerable people.

We rise by lifting others

Before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of communities were already struggling with a homelessness crisis. Now that the country is going through an economic downturn, there’s a high chance a lot more people are going to lost their homes since they will find it hard paying their monthly rent or mortgage.

This is a time for the country to come together and help the people who need it. A concerted effort can create a positive change in people’s lives.

