Top 5 mistakes that could ruin your personal injury claim

Published Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020, 3:01 pm

Insurance companies love to attack personal injury claims and there are several things that you should avoid doing after being injured in a personal injury accident that will weaken your claim for compensation.

Here is a list of the most common mistakes people make after being injured in an accident and how you can avoid giving an insurance company reason to reduce or deny paying your personal injury claim:

1. Waiting Too Long to Seek Medical Treatment After an Accident

It is imperative after being injured in an accident that you seek medical attention as soon as possible. This can be an emergency room, a walk-in clinic, a family doctor, a chiropractor, a specialist, or any other licensed health care provider.

You should get checked out by a doctor as soon as possible, regardless of the extent of your injuries. Explain to the doctor any symptoms or injuries that you have as a result of the accident. Then be sure to follow any instructions for treatment and to show up for any follow-up appointments.

2. Failure to Obtain Information at the Scene of the Accident

After being injured in an accident, you should call the police as soon as possible and have them make and provide you with a police report. Take as many photos as possible of the scene of the accident, your injuries, the vehicles, and anything or condition that you believe may have caused the accident to occur. Also, collect the names and contact information of any witnesses to the accident.

3. Giving a Recorded Statement to an Insurance Company

It is very common for insurance companies to call you shortly after they have been informed of your accident and request that you give them a statement. If you receive a call from an insurance company, you should not give them any statement where you detail how the accident happened or the extent of your injuries before consulting with an experienced personal injury lawyer. It’s OK to discuss getting your car fixed, for example, but do not talk to them about how the accident happened, who was at fault, or your injuries until you have been advised by an attorney.

4. Providing False Information About the Accident and Your Injuries

Never lie about or exaggerate about things such as:

How the accident happened; The extent of your injuries; The amount of income you’ve lost; Your inability to engage in certain activities.

Any type of false or misleading information you provide to the police, the insurance company, or the attorneys handling the case, could doom your claim. Remember, the other side will have the ability to investigate your past, present, and future. They will be able to look into your medical records, speak to witnesses, and perform surveillance on you.

If you are found to have lied about anything, you can ruin your credibility with the judge or jury and turn a good case into a worthless one very quickly. Therefore, you should always tell the truth and allow your attorney to be your spokesperson and to do the best he or she can with the actual facts of the case.

5. Waiting Too Long to Hire an Attorney

An experienced personal injury attorney like The Law Office of Peter Briskin, P.C. can give you great advice on what to do after your accident to protect your right to be fully compensated for your injuries and losses. A lawyer can also help you avoid costly mistakes and take action on your behalf. The sooner you hire a lawyer, the better.

Contact An Experienced Personal Injury Attorney

If you have been injured in an accident, there are a lot of things you need to do and others that you need to avoid to protect yourself and your family. We hope you never need this information and that you and your family never suffer a loss. However, being as educated as you can about what can destroy your claim for compensation, will help you avoid making costly mistakes.

