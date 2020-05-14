Top 5 best treks in Nepal

Every year, Nepal welcomes millions of visitors. In a seas of millions, few millions of tourists visits Nepal for sole purpose of trekking. Since the country is basically the home for the most of the tallest mountains in the world, trekkers finds it difficult to choose which trekking trail they should go for. So here we are to help you choose best trekking destination in Nepal from many trails that trekkers can find in Nepal.

Trekking is basically one of the things that you should while in Nepal. You can find easy, short trekking route to a month long and rugged trekking trails in Nepal. Most of all, trekking allows trekkers to not only appreciate the glorious high mountains of Nepal but also enjoy the diverse Himalayan culture of Nepal. While trekking, you will come across most friendly villagers and their domestic animals helping them in their fields. All in all, trekking comprises of thrill, adventure and calmness that trekkers are seeking in their holidays.

We are highlighting top 5 best treks in Nepal in this blog.

Everest Base Camp Trek

Everest Base Camp Trek tops our list of top 5 best treks in Nepal. Every year, trekkers who are an avid to the beginner pick this absolutely beautiful trek for the adventurous holiday in Nepal. Many people thinks to reach the lap of the world’s tallest mountain is very difficult. But what they do not know is that, this is perfectly organized trek. With a passion and determination one can reach the Everest Base Camp. Nonetheless, being fit is equally important.

Most of all, people do not only opts for this trek for the beautiful mountain views but also to experience the life of the people living in the Himalayan region. Similarly, Everest Base Camp Trek lies on Khumbu region which is mostly dominated by Sherpa ethnic groups of Nepal. Therefore, this trek is mix of everything. Besides the amazing Sherpa settlements, its tradition, customs, and unique culture, you will have an opportunity to traverse amazing town of Namche, Lukla and Tengboche monastery. Likewise, you will have an opportunity to see the most amazing sunrise view amidst the Everest range from Kala Patthar.

Everest Base Camp Trek is full of delightful experience so every minute you spend on this trail is amazing and worthwhile.

Annapurna Base Camp Trek

After EBC trek, Annapurna Base Camp Trek is the most picked trekking route in Nepal. Every year many trekkers opts this trail for the magnificent Himalayan beauty and raw cultural experience. Although, this is a Himalayan Trail, the culture and the lifestyle of the people is quite different than the people you will meet in other trekking trails of Nepal. In fact, you will get to meet most diverse ethnic groups in this trek. For instance, the trail is shaped by the ethnic communities like Gurung, Magar, Chhetri, Thakali and Brahmins and many more.

Other than the vibrant cultural experience, you will get to enjoy the pleasure of being in the nature wonders. The trek entail trekking through lush forest of rhododendron flowers and other vegetation’s. Likewise, you will be crossing the small and big rivers and sometimes walk along the river banks too. For the most part, you will pass villages, fields, terrace farmlands and walk through the steep paths.

Annapurna Base Camp Trek is that trek where you will get to enjoy mountains, nature and the culture all at once. Therefore, it is second on our list of top 5 best treks in Nepal.

Langtang Valley Trek

Despite the fact that the Langtang Valley is one of the close trekking destination from the capital city- Kathmandu, the trail is yet to be discovered by many trekkers. Comparatively numerous trekkers pick ABC trek and EBC trek, but few still manages to explore the remote and off the beaten path towards Langtang valley. Surrounded by the Langtang range, Langtang valley trek offers beauty in the rhododendron and bamboo forests, roaring waterfalls and dazzling snow-topped mountains all throughout the journey.

The greatest height you will reach in this trek is 5000m at Tserko Ri from where you can get the picturesque 360 view of the Langtang range and of the town that lays on the lap of the Himalayas. Along with that you can observe the Buddhist culture of the Tamang and the Sherpa ethnic groups, and the old religious community of Kyanjin Gompa that is close to Tserko Ri that maintains this custom.

The trek goes through Langtang National Park-a perfect field with lofty widely varied vegetation, yak fields and stunning landscapes. The national park shelters rare and endangered animals like Snow leopard, red pands, Himalayan Tahr, birds of varieties of species, pheasants, monkeys and many more.

For the people who are looking for unique and short trek in Nepal, Langtang Valley trek is an ideal trek for them. Henceforth, due to its unique delights, Langtang Valley Trek falls on our third position.

Annapurna Circuit Trek

Annapurna Circuit Trek is popular off the beaten trek in Nepal. In this trek, you will visit some of the remote part of Nepal as well as some of the authentic Tibetan Buddhist villages. Likewise, you will also get to enjoy the subtropical woods that opens to offer majestic views of the mountains. The unique landscape and the unique culture are some features that one will get to experience in this journey.

The path goes through the terrace farmlands to the vast yak pastureland and through the world’s deepest gorge- Kali Gandaki and the Thorong La pass at 5414m. The journey also includes visiting Muktinath temple which is a religious hub for Buddhist and Hindu followers. Likewise, the journey continues through exceptional and intriguing town of Jomsom, Kagbeni, Marpha, Manang, with its little religious communities.

Annapurna Circuit Trek is a beguiling journey that takes you to some of the isolated parts of Nepal where great combo of culture and nature can be experienced. Thus, this fascinating journey is in our list of top 5 best treks in Nepal.

Mardi Himal Trek

Mardi Himal Trek is newly opened trekking trail of Nepal yet it has managed to quickly gain the attention of the tourist. This trek is perfect for those who are short in time for experiencing trekking while in Nepal. It is least visited trekking trail in the Annapurna region so it is ideal trekking destination for those who do not like crowd and would like trail to themselves. As it does not have much traffic, trekkers can enjoy the calm surroundings and the trail.

While trekking on this trail, the journey paves through ethnic settlements of Rai, Gurung, Magar and Limbu ethnic groups. Similarly, the trail goes through verdant woodlands, fields, and streams.

All in all, Mardi Himal trek is a short trek in the Annapurna area of Nepal where you can get insights on the lifestyle of the locals living in this region and at the same time enjoy the stunning views of the landscapes and the wonderful snowcapped peaks of Annapurna range. For these reasons, it has made its place in our list of top 5 best treks in Nepal.

The above mentioned top 5 best treks in Nepal is a trekking endeavors which illuminates the best segments of Nepal. All the above treks presents the real and genuine culturally as well as naturally rich Nepal you need to reveal. Along these lines, feel free to pick your new experience from the list above.

