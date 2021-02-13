Top 5 all-time marks highlight UVA track and field in competitions at Clemson, Liberty

The UVA men’s and women’s track and field teams saw several personal, season and Top 5 all-time best performances Saturday in meets at Clemson and Liberty.

Notes

UVA redshirt freshman thrower Jacob Lemon (Sanibel, Fla.) set a personal best mark in the weight throw at Clemson’s Tiger Paw Invitational. He started the competition by throwing a personal best distance of 19.45 meters but bettered that on his second attempt (19.47m) and again on his final throw to finish the competition seventh at 19.73m (64’-8.75”). That moved him up to fourth place on the UVA all-time performance list and second on the freshman record list for the event.

Triple jumper Owayne Owens (Montego Bay, Jamaica) was second overall and the top collegiate finisher in the triple jump with a best leap of 16.04m (52’-7.5”). Alphonso Jordan of Team USA was the only competitor in the field to best Owens.

Sprinter Halle Hazzard (Commack, N.Y.) matched her personal best in the 200 meters with a time of 23.79. That ranks second on the Cavaliers’ all-time performance list.

Triple jumper Zoe Rice (Ashburn, Va.) joined UVA’s all-time performance list for that event when she hit a personal-best mark of 12.47m (40’-11”) on her last attempt of the day.

At Liberty’s Darius Dixon Memorial Invite, freshman Keara Seasholtz (Wayne, Pa.) placed second in the 800 meters with a time of 2:08.43 that figures fifth all-time at UVA. Her effort was the third best performance by a Virginia freshman.

Graduate student Michaela Meyer (Southbury, Conn.), who transferred to UVA from Delaware, won the race as an unattached competitor. She had a time of 2:05.46.

Rebecca Hawkins (London, England) placed fifth in the high jump with a best clearance of 1.72m (5’-5.75”).

Kayla Bonnick (St. Catherine, Jamaica) recorded a season best in the 200m (24.66).

In the 200m, Jordan Willis (Williamsburg, Va.) posted a SB of 21.55.

Nigal Davis (Martinsville, Va.) clocked a PB (22.44) in the 200m race at Liberty’s Darius Dixon Memorial Invite.

Comments: Vin Lananna, UVA director of track and field and cross country

“The men’s and women’s teams both enjoyed a great weekend. At Liberty, Keara Seasholtz ran the number-five time at 800 meters in UVA history. The bulk of our team were able to experience the site of this year’s ACC Championship at Clemson. There were outstanding performances by our jumpers and sprinters like Halle Hazzard, Jada Seaman, Owayne Owens and Jordan Willis. The big throws by Jacob Lemmon helped to set the table for the ACC competition. With one week left, our goal will be to remain healthy as the championship season commences.”

