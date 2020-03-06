Top 4 tips on learning a musical instrument on a budget

Published Friday, Mar. 6, 2020, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

There’s a common misconception that learning how to play music entails high costs. While it’s undeniably true that it can be an expensive proposition – especially when you consider that the prices of the equipment, materials and a teacher can add up fast – it doesn’t always have to be the case. In fact, it can be a relatively affordable affair with a little bit of time and effort invested in research. So in the interest of becoming proficient in your chosen musical instrument on a budget, here are a few top tips to keep in mind.

Take the time to shop around first before spending

One of the reasons why a lot of people think that learning music is expensive is that they don’t shop around first. After all, how are you going to find inexpensive alternatives or better deals if you don’t actively look for them? So whether you’re looking for an instrument or learning materials, it’s a general rule of thumb always to explore all avenues first before making any financial commitments. In this way, you’ll spend no more than what you need to. And as a result, save more money in the process.

Search for lessons online

A considerable portion of musical expenses usually come from securing the services of a teacher. And if money is tight, it’s well worth learning on your own first by searching for lessons online. After all, not only can you learn how to play the banjo or any other musical instrument on the cheap this way, but do so without making any compromises on the quality of the experience as well.

Learn as a group

Let’s face it, private lessons are undoubtedly the most effective way to learn music. However, this approach will require a considerable commitment of financial resources. As such, it makes sense to keep an eye out on any available classes. After all, the cost of learning in a group is far more reasonable than having a private music teacher. More importantly, it’s a lot more fun and enjoyable to learn your chosen instrument with like-minded individuals than on your own.

Buy used

There’s no denying that musical instruments can be expensive. And if it’s too expensive to buy it brand new, try to look for a used or second-hand instrument instead. After all, not only are they far cheaper than their pristine counterparts. But you can potentially drive the price of the chosen instrument down through some smart negotiation.

However, keep in mind that the quality of the instrument matters in the experience of learning music. So make sure that you bring someone knowledgeable to assess the chosen instrument for you before you commit. It will save you money.

Contrary to popular belief, learning music doesn’t always have to be an unreasonably expensive affair. And with these top tips, not only will you be able to gain competency in your chosen instrument. But do so on a budget.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”