Top 3 ways to say goodbye to boredom this summer with Funchatt

Published Monday, May. 16, 2022, 11:53 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Boredom, loneliness, and feeling of stagnation will make anyone feel stuck and imprisoned in life. Lingering on it builds up a tornado of emotions ready to burst up anytime. Summer is the best time to say goodbye to loneliness and add some fun to otherwise dull daily routine.

Funchatt is a communication platform for people who want to get away from boredom, greyness and loneliness in their lives, replacing them with love, laughter, and joy. Funchatt is a platform to spend quality time with your new friends globally and keep yourself entertained with live streaming content. Not only limited to entertainment, this platform also offers a way to express yourself. It gives a break from daily chores and loneliness in your lives.

Main causes of boredom and loneliness in 2022

1) Technological advancement

The technological and internet advancements of the 21st century have two sides of the coin. One is that it has made our life much smoother and hassle free. With a single click we can do a lot of things, which took a much longer time before. That’s all a good part of that time is saved up rather than spent on redundant tasks.

People used to work together more, but now technology accomplishing tasks does not require more people. Social interaction was reduced, and advanced technology requires a minimal workforce. It’s another side of the game — technological advancement has lessened the cohesive work environment, and the focus has been moved to the individual tasks and performances.

2) COVID-19 isolation

Another blow came in 2020 with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was at that time when people were to live in isolation due to the transmissibility nature of the virus that boredom and loneliness increased manifold in everybody’s lives. The pandemic came with travel restrictions and avoidance of social gatherings, which brought issues of social isolation to the fore.

3) Remote work

Boredom also increased due to work from home culture, which is a way to deal with the COVID-19 restrictions. This culture curtailed social gathering and interaction, thus leading to a rise in boredom and loneliness. People have stuck in their spaces, unable to be part of social interactions.

Consequences of boredom and loneliness

Boredom and loneliness in people’s lives have multifacet effects, which impact in following ways:

1) Low work efficiency

Boredom and loneliness arise from the monotonous work schedule. Working continuously in the same routine causes low work efficiency and poor performance. It affects our quality of work too.

2) Mental health issues such as depression and anxiety

Boredom affects a person’s mental health causing depression and anxiety. The person does not find joy in anything and is surrounded by depressing thoughts, feeling of uselessness and lack of human interactions. Busy building the castle of perceptions without having someone to discuss does not let a person escape from one’s negative thoughts.

3) Irrational behavior with frequent mood swings

The bored person loses interest in things and can’t focus his energies on the positive actions and attitude. It may be the cause of losing temper and can cause irrational behavior with frequent mood swings. In turn, it affects the quality of life and the person’s ability to utilize his full potential.

Hence, boredom and loneliness not only affect person’s health, both mental and physical, but also impacts the quality of life. To deal with boredom and loneliness, you can use a communication platform, such as Funchatt.

3 ways to say goodbye to boredom this summer with Funchatt

1) Global friendships

Funchatt is a global social media platform where you will find people from every nook and corner of the world. The platform opens the door of friendship with thousands of people across the globe. We get to know about different cultures worldwide. It expands our perspective on life and gives the ability to see things in a different light.

Friends serve as an essential foundation of our lives. They help you grow and succeed by multiplying the joys and dividing your sorrows.

2) Flaunt your passion and boost your confidence

Funchatt platform has the live stream feature where you can entertain yourself by watching global content and get into discussion. No matter what skills like cooking, dancing, singing, and many more you possess, you can pursue your passion and find friends with similar interests. Feedback from various people boosts confidence in your skills.

Having friends with similar interests makes it easy to bond and opens you up to world standards. It gives way to new ideas and imagination. People from all over the world come together on Funchatt to find new friends of their interest and liking.

3) Broaden your knowledge

Spending quality time laughing and speaking your heart out on Funchatt with your friends is the best remedy from boredom and loneliness. As Funchatt is the global platform, we find people of different interests, interests, cultures and beliefs. Interacting with people of different backgrounds helps you get their perspectives. Getting to know varied cultures broadens your knowledge horizons.

Interacting with people from different corners of the world helps to know about their motherhood and its unique characteristics. Funchatt is a great way to get to know about different countries from their natives, without even moving an inch, in a click.

How can Funchatt serve you this summer?

As with the advent of the COVID-19, the pandemic curtailed social gatherings and restricted travel has been a part and parcel of our life. In such times we can tackle boredom by meeting new people and making new friends on Funchatt. Platform offers you a space to make genuine friends globally with whom you can spend a good time together and rewind the day.

Funchatt is a platform to spend quality time with your new friends globally and keep yourself entertained for hours with live stream content. It helps interact with an audience of thousands globally.

Funchatt serves as the world communication stage for diverse people, where you can break the shackles of boredom and loneliness and enjoy your time. Join Funchatt to say goodbye to boredom and meet millions of interesting people online.

Story by Ruchi Gupta

Like this: Like Loading...