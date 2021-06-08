Top 3 tips for hiring the best movers every time

There are millions of home and commercial moves completed each year in the US alone. Most of them run smoothly and hassle-free. Others, on the other hand, would probably for some great great “Mover from Hell” movie scrips, if such a movie were to exist. Hiring a new mover is, without a doubt, risky business and no walk in the park, especially if you do not have any sort of experience working with these people. There are plenty of scams and cheating practices that could leave you penniless in just a few days, and no one should be forced to take any kind of chance when the integrity of their precious belongings is at stake.

To come to your help and make sure you will know what to do to steer clear from potential con-artists disguised as reliable movers, read the following tips.

Tip #1: Pay attention to the inventory

A good, trustworthy mover like the top 5 long distance movers in Virginia should take close and detailed inventory of all the items you would like to relocate. This will help them personally determine the weight and size of all your belongings. This can also be accomplished through virtual surveys, at times, depending on certain conditions. Make sure the movers will be as thorough as they could possibly be, especially when it comes to checking all your drawers, garage area, and even bookcases at the old address. The more accurate this estimate and the more successful the inventory, the better for your budget.

Tip #2: See that they take notes during the walk-through

If the designated moving technician responsible for the walk-through will not be taking any written notes or voice memos, consider it as a sign of mistrust and poor quality work. The right mover will ask plenty of useful questions regarding your packing plans, so be sure to have all the answers prepared.

Tip #3: Steer clear from movers featuring a name switch

Some movers will try to escape going through the BBB assessments by changing their business names on a frequent basis. Make sure that the movers you plan on hiring will have a verified local address, as well as all the necessary information regarding their insurance and license.

When calling their customer support numbers, see that they answer the phone using their full and official business name and inquire about their federal and state license numbers. You should also check for any current complaints filed against the movers you plan on hiring.

Another smart way of making sure you are about to hire a legit company is to dig deeper into their history by calling the hotline for consumer complaints at the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

More helpful tips for hiring good movers

Try never to pay a large amount of cash in advance or make a large cash deposit prior to the actual relocation. The best movers will never try to charge you early on, before they even lay their hands on your packed boxes. Focus on movers that will ask you to pay only upon delivery or you will risk losing all control over the move when and also try to only pay using credit cards so you can gain more peace of mind knowing you are safe against any potential fraudulent activity.

Finally, get as many references form people you know and trust and use specialized platforms that recommend the best movers in the country. State movers’ associations and the American Moving and Storage Association are good examples.

