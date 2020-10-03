Top 3 operating systems for computers and laptops

Published Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, 9:37 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The world has gone completely digital. We simply can not stay aloof of the advances in the digital world especially in the current circumstances when everything has gone online.

Which operating system is right for me?

An operating system is a software responsible for running all kinds of apps and commands on your computer, laptop, or any digital device. The operating system is basically the life of the computer. Without it, your computer is just an assortment of hardware unable to perform any task.

For personal use, you need an operating system that is simple, easy to navigate, and secure. Two great options for personal use operating systems are MAC and Windows. MAC is ideal for people who use iPhones and other Apple products while Windows is suitable for all.

For organizational use, you need an operating system that works fast and is light. Your best answer is using Linux-based operating systems like Ubuntu, Fedora, or CentOS.

While purchasing software, apps, and other products online, be wary of scammers. Remember, product liability also applies to software and online purchased products. If your software is defective or causes you any kind of damage, you can always file a product liability lawsuit. You can also apply for settlement funding to cover your legal fee until you settle your lawsuit with the defendant.

Want to make sure which operating system is best for you? Read on to find out.

MS Windows

The first spot goes to Microsoft Windows. Windows has evolved greatly over time and has remained the favorite operating system of users all over the world for a long time now. This operating system is feasible for all devices and it is best for browsing, gaming as well as personal use.

Windows has a lot of features that make it the go-to operating system of users worldwide. For starters, it has a user-friendly interface which means that it is quite easy to use. Now, most computer users aren’t that tech-savvy. They need to have an operating system that has easy navigation and so, Windows comes through in that domain.

In addition to this, Windows takes minimum time to start and resume operations. It is also feasible for the workplace owing to its Task View feature. And to top it all off, Windows has a built-in security system to avoid all kinds of data breaches.

Ubuntu

This operating system is well-suited for personal use, for organizational purposes, and for schools/colleges. Ubuntu has remained one of the most popular OS over years. It is compatible with a multitude of devices, so you can use it on your desktop, tablet, mobile phone, etc.

This operating system doesn’t take security lightly, either. It has a built-in firewall and a foolproof virus protection software. In addition to this, Ubuntu is an open-source software which means that it is completely free.

MAC

Another state of the art operating system which is completely free is MAC. MAC has always been a leader in innovation.

MAC has an innovative desktop. The desktop sorts your files automatically either by date or tag. Another striking feature of the desktop is its dark mode; it is easy on the eyes, adds a bit of flare and frequent computer users love it. Moreover, the MAC OS remains in-sync with your iPhone at all times (when it is in close proximity).

In terms of security, MAC keeps your profile anonymous on the internet so malicious websites can’t track you.

Final thoughts

There are a variety of operating systems you can choose from based on your needs. For personal use, you can opt for MAC as well as Windows. If you want to have a smooth gaming experience, the Windows Pro version might just be the best for you while Ubuntu or other Linux-based operating systems are ideal for software developers, entrepreneurs, and large organizations.

Related

Comments