Top 3 expert tips for public relations

Published Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020, 7:50 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Most businesses are aware that PR is important but few understand where to place their focus and how to go about it. The thought of outsourcing to a PR agency usually bring up concern around cost, time, and messaging. In this article, I have provided you with some expert tips on what types of PR are working for small businesses now without costing you loads.

Old-school PR typically focuses on press releases and product announcements. While still relevant, the digital age has ushered in different and frankly more cost-effective ways to create consistent messaging to your consumer.

Do a quick search of the best PR services in London and you will quickly find that most are still focused on the news conference spotlight type of PR. What most companies and customers crave now though is a digital approach that can reach them across multiple channels and platforms.

Tip #1: Newsworthy

No news is not good news when it comes to PR. In fact when you make the news for an award or a special guest appearance make sure the whole world is aware. These earned media spots allow you to take the stage, so to speak and reach a different audience base then you usually would.

Being on TV, radio, or podcasts also adds a lot of authority and trust to what your business is about. Ways to go about getting this coverage include:

Securing speaking engagements

Booking podcast interviews and marketing them

Entering and winning awards

Public speaking tours

Tip #2: Synergy with Social Media

Social media is still relevant and a great place to connect with other businesses. Your reputation is everything and people still buy predominantly from word of mouth. Make sure your reputation is in check and any less than positive reviews are handled properly. This is a great time to hire the best pr services in london to make sure your business has a great rep and people know about it.

These PR services are not expensive and can add a lot of value to your business. They also should bring in important influencers to increase engagement.

Pro-Tip: When meeting with an agency, be very clear about what your brand message is and who your target audience is.

Tip 3: Content Matters

Understanding the importance of content is critical if you want your audience to engage and want to be involved with what you are doing. Choosing seasoned PR experts who understand the right way to position your company via web media can increase your visibility and also protect your reputation.

Content should always be:

Interesting Relevant Helpful Resourceful

It also should include everything from social media posts to blogs, to email campaigns and other forms of content marketing.

Pro-Tip: Getting a professional agency to create your content is also a good way to protect your company from faux pas that can affect your businesses reputation

Wrap Up

Public relations are an important part of any good companies marketing. Make sure your business is using the latest approaches to PR and not just relying on the occasional press piece. Synergising attention in the news, social media visibility and engaging content is all a part of a winning PR strategy.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments