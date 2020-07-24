Top 10 tips to getting you to sleep again

Published Friday, Jul. 24, 2020, 10:35 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

People suffering with insomnia or a disrupted sleep-wake cycle are prone to a number of health issues like obesity, heart issues, decreased brain function, daytime fatigue, etc. Luckily, you can gradually get back to sleeping properly again by making a few changes in your bedroom and lifestyle. Follow these 10 handpicked tips that can easily set you on your course to getting good sleep again on a regular basis.

1. Expose Yourself to Daylight

One of the primary reasons of a broken sleep-wake cycle is the failure to expose your body to ample amount of light in the day. Natural sunlight is crucial for your body’s internal clock which regulates the circadian rhythm responsible for the production of melatonin, the body’s sleep-inducing hormone. Make sure that your rooms are appropriately lit during the day and dimmed after evening.

2. Limit Screen Time Before Bed

There is a reason that people associate the rise of technology with that of the general depletion of sleep quality. Using electronic devices like TVs, smartphones and laptops that emit blue light can inhibit the production of melatonin, thus making it harder to fall asleep. Steer clear of such devices at least two hours before bedtime.

3. Create the Perfect Bedroom Environment

Your bedroom should ideally be the coolest, darkest and the quietest part of your home. Make sure that you maintain the optimal bedroom temperature (60 to 67 degrees Fahrenheit) before you go to bed. Use curtains and blinds that block any noise or light from outside so that you sleep without any interruptions. A number of gadgets are being released every day in the market that help you optimize your bedroom such as white noise machines, dimmable lights and smart thermostats.

4. Reserve Your Bed Only for Sleep

It is recommended that you use your bed almost entirely for sleeping and no other daytime activities. Make sure that your bed is also physically isolated from your workspace and other furniture. As mentioned earlier, the use of any electronic items in your bed should be restricted. Following this strict yet effective step allows your brain to associate your bed only with the act of sleeping and makes it easier to fall asleep.

5. Invest in a Comfortable Mattress

It may be possible that your present depleted sleep quality is a result of uncomfortable sleeping conditions where your mattress or other beddings are simply not good enough. InsideBedroom explains the importance of investing in quality mattresses and other bedding materials that are not only durable but also comfortable yet stiff enough to support your body. Buy beddings and pillows made of a comfortable and breathable material such as silk, linen or cotton to help improve your sleep quality.

6. Exercise Regularly

A small amount of exercise done regularly is considered reformative when it comes to fixing a broken sleep cycle. Numerous studies have shown how insomniacs find it much easier to fall asleep once they fall in the routine of performing some amount of physical exercise. Light outdoor activity or aerobics such as jogging and cycling in the open can also increase your body’s exposure to sunlight. However, for the same stimulating reasons, make sure that you do not place your workout schedule too close to your bedtime.

7. Follow a Sleeping Schedule

One of the most crucial steps towards getting back your valuable sleep is to set up a sleep schedule. Sleeping and waking up every day at the exact same time can help prepare your body to naturally doze off in the night and wake up by yourself at the same time. It is crucial that you continue to follow this schedule even on weekends to maintain the cycle.

8. Control Your Naps

You should by all means fight the urge to take lengthy daytime nap as they are notorious for messing up your biological clock. However, if you decide to take a daytime nap anyway, make sure that it is not longer than 30 to 35 minutes. Such short daytime naps are in fact associated with increased brain function, elated mood, enhanced memory, etc.

9. Check What You Ingest

It is important that you drink enough amount of fluids throughout the day in the form of water, natural juices and herbal teas. You should however gradually lower the quantity as you start reaching your bedtime to prevent an urge to urinate in the night. Drinking alcohol, which is a natural diuretic, after evening can not only heighten this tendency to urinate but can also disrupt your REM sleep. You should also refrain from drinking caffeinated beverages and energy drinks past late afternoon as this may hinder with your body’s ability to fall asleep.

10) Carry Out a Pre-Bed Activity

Certain activities performed close to your bedtime mentally prepare your body for the sleep ahead. Taking a warm shower, listening to soft music, reading a book, meditating, etc., are all examples of bedtime rituals that soothe your mind and body.

Bottomline:

Lack of proper sleep in the night can be triggered by a number of internal or external factors. We hope that following these tips to help your sleep better can restore your previous healthy sleep cycle.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments