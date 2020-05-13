Top 10 tips: Kitchen furniture design in Thailand

Kitchen furniture design in Thailand has come a long way in the past few decades, with the influx of ideas and design pieces from Europe.

If you’re set on designing the kitchen of your dreams, getting the room’s interior design just right is critical, from the flooring to the furniture, lighting and layout, every element plays its part.

When it comes to kitchen interior design, there is more that goes into it than you may have yet considered. First and foremost, you need to consider the flow of the space, the size and quantity of appliances, the requirements for workspaces, and so on. You also need to think about overall functionality, is this a true ‘working’ kitchen or more of a social showpiece.

How would a professional interior designer approach this job? We are here to fill in the blanks with our expert interior design tips for all sizes and styles of kitchen. No matter if you are seeking a sleek contemporary look or rustic traditional feel, we’ve got the required know-how to turn your kitchen into your dream space. So, without further ado, here are ten tips for designing the kitchen of your dreams.

Spatial layout

There is nothing worse than not being able to find or reach what you need in a hurry. Consider how and where you use the different items in your kitchen and place everything accordingly. For example, set the breadboard and box near the toaster; the breakfast bowls near the kitchen island; and the cups and tea bags near the kettle.

Worktop magic

Choosing the ideal type of kitchen worktop can make or break a design. If you are installing a traditional kitchen in a period house, this is your opportunity to match with your surroundings, complement an existing marble fireplace with a matching worktop to tie in the scheme. For a contemporary space, try introducing warm textures like wood.

Socially welcoming

Kitchens are not just about storing and preparing food; they are also about spending quality time with family and friends. Do not overlook the ‘social’ aspect of your design. Are the bar stools and dining chairs comfortable enough for long dinner parties? Is there enough space for seating the whole family at the breakfast bar?

Storage considerations

In a well-planned kitchen, it is not merely a question of having enough storage space; you also need to ensure you choose the right kind of storage. For example, deep drawers for cookware and Tupperware are more useful than standard floor cabinets, which force you onto your hands and knees to find items in the back.

Cabinet colours

Base the choice of your kitchen cabinet colour on how it affects the mood of the room. This is mostly down to the amount of natural daylight it receives. If you are designing a kitchen in a dark space, opt for light-coloured cabinetry. If, on the other hand, your kitchen is sitting in a light-filled room, darker units will be more suitable.

Cabinet finishes

With regards to the style of your overall home, your kitchen cabinets could be done in mid-sheen, high-gloss or matt finish. If you live in a tradition or period home, stay away from high-gloss as this won’t match at all. On the flip side, if you reside in a contemporary abode, go with high-gloss units for an overall sleek look.

Cabinet aesthetics

From a purely aesthetic standpoint, consider what style of kitchen cabinet would work best. You may love the traditional feel of a French-style kitchen, but wouldn’t the sleek lines of an ultra-modern kitchen suit your contemporary home better? Would a curved kitchen be more sympathetic to the needs and safety concerns of your young children?

Lighting options

When you’re considering your kitchen’s layout, this is when you should also take the time to plan your all-important lighting needs. While task lighting is prominent, do not overlook ambient lighting, such as dimmable switches, as well. As the showpiece of your home, what about installing some eye-catching drop pendant lighting as well?

Personality matters

From wall paint colours and wallpaper to cabinet handles, window dressings and flooring, there is a lot of opportunity to inject your unique style and personality into the detailing of your new kitchen. Putting your own stamp on a kitchen (i.e., family photo wall) will take it from soulless showroom piece to welcoming heart of the home.

Detailing

Good kitchen furniture design in Thailand will consider every little detail. Here are examples of the things you should not overlook:

The tops of your cabinets are how far from the ceiling?

Where will your least-used appliances be stored?

Is everything at the right height (especially if you have children)?

Is there enough space on either side of the hob/oven to put down hot dishes?

Are there enough electrical points exactly where you need them?

Have you planned for the storage of items like spices?

