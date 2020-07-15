Top 10 most promising European blockchain start-ups to keep watch on

At present the topmost priority for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals is to provide legal identity to the entire world’s population by 2030. This is even more of an urgent matter as talks of new coronavirus immunity ID documents are going on. But 75% of the world population does not have bank accounts because they do not have any IDs (a valid passport, birth certificate, utility bill, or any other document for KYC [Know Your Client]) to complete the process.

A blockchain-based approach could be the kick start for unchangeable records. This would also neutralize the dependency on the central government to issue ID’s or intervene in this regard. Furthermore, blockchain-based start-ups are beneficial in tracking goods, keeping records online, and offering smart contracts.

With the European market rising with so many blockchain-based start-ups we bring you the list of the most promising ones:

Bankera

Bankera is based in Lithuania and follows the vision of integration of traditional with cryptocurrency economy. The startup will focus on cost-effective solutions and intends to become a blockchain-friendly bank. They raised over €100 million in February 2018 via their Initial Coin Offering.

Colendi

Colendi provides global finance passports to its clients. The company intends to become a source of democratic credit score evaluation based on blockchain technology giving the user IDs to serve as global financial passports. The aim is to help people with no bank accounts and provide small businesses access to micro-financing. Colendi managed to raise $2.3 million to date.

Bitcoin Trader

Bitcoin Up, a London based startup intends to become a safe foundation for Bitcoin traders, beginners and professionals alike. What sets this platform apart from other exchanges is that they’ve created an advanced software powered by the blockchain technology that predicts price fluctuations at an accuracy of 99.7 percent. Many beginners, new to the crypto trading world, have been encouraged to sign up to Bitcoin up, as this platform makes everyone a winner.

DappRadar

Another blockchain-based in Lithuania is DappRadar. With €2 million seed funding in 2019, it is on the list. Dapps are decentralized purposes running on peer-to-peer laptop networks. DappRadar tracks apps to filter pretend out and irrelevant activities thanks to the intelligence market. This is done by tracking Dapps (2,900 Dapps) across the blockchain.

Elrond

Elrond plans to improvise the entire blockchain infrastructure as we see. It was launched in Malta, but now operated from Romania, is at present the 2nd finest funded startup. As a client, you get guaranteed easy access to the digital economic system thanks to the 1000x enhanced blockchain velocity.

Limechain

Limechain, based in Sofia, Bulgaria offers a special construction of blockchain resolution for companies. One of their predominant options is the SaaS platform that allows end-users to easily execute apps using fiat cash. Eliminating the need to make cryptocurrency pockets or unnecessary registrations. The shopper solely accepts bank cards allowing crypto payment to retailers to settle payments. They already have major shoppers like Vaultitude, Procter & Gamble, and Raiffeisenbank on their side.

Neufund

Founded in 2016, they have raised €18 million to date. In 2018 by offering Equity Public Offering (ETO), they became the first company to offer digitized equity. The equity is available as live tokens on the blockchain as FTH tokens. The innovative ideology behind this is to provide a link joining the real-world equity and the on-chain token. This makes it compliant under the local law.

SettleMint

Founded in 2016 in Leuven, Belgium, by Matthew Van Niekerk and Roderik Van der Veer, it raised €5 million in funding. SettleMint plans on democratizing blockchain to become the environment of the business world shortly. The infrastructure simplified the blockchain application design and offered a reliable and scalable proprietary solution or the “Blockchain as a Service” enabling companies to begin from scratch and progress towards blockchain application cases with least hassles.

Solve.care

Solve.Care, a global healthcare blockchain-based in Tallinn, Estonia was launched in 2017. This startup plans to add transparency reducing the protocol demands of the world healthcare systems. This platform connects stakeholders coordinating medical care in easy ways. It enables an organized payment process to the people connected with the medical field and others who run on the Ethereum blockchain following the ERC20 token standard. They have raised €26.7 million to date.

Odem

Odem is a Swiss startup launched in 2017. Based in Zug, they brought blockchain and education together in one stand. The startup aims to refresh the education and employment procedures. With the link between blockchain and education universities will be affordable, and easy to access as well. They raised €2 million in 2018 and implemented the funds in expanding educational platforms. Now the students can control their own academic records and have them safely stored in one place.

There is no doubt cryptocurrency, bitcoins and blockchain are the future of the financial world. The list might be of blockchain start-ups, but these start-ups will definitely pave a path for others to follow.

