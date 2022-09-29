Menu
Culture

Top 10 cities for coffee lovers (spoiler alert: none are in Virginia)

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
coffee shop
(© Tania Zbrodko – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia is for lovers, but apparently, grabbing coffee at a corner shop isn’t a top priority for most Virginians. I write this as I’m drinking a pumpkin-flavored cup of coffee with a touch of non-dairy creamer and thinking about brewing a second cup in my home office.

Apartmentguide.com looked at every city in the United States with at least one coffee shop to find the top 100 cities for coffee lovers in the nation.

Only one city in Virginia made the list – Richmond. Richmond ranked #56 in the nation. Neighboring Washington, D.C. was #13 on the list.

So maybe Virginians love their morning cup of latte or mocha – but prefer it in the comfort of their own home.

In America, there are scores of coffee shops, from Starbucks and Dunkin’ to corner carts and cafecita cafés.

Top 10 cities for coffee lovers

10. Asheville, N.C.
9. Everett, Wash.
8. Bellingham, Wash.
7. Orlando, Fla.
6. Pittsburgh, Pa.
5. Portland, Ore.
4. Seattle, Wash.
3. Miami, Fla.
2. Berkeley, Calif.
1. San Francisco, Calif.

Apartmentguide.com looked at every city in the U.S. with at least one coffee shop or coffee-related establishment and a population of more than 73,000.

All told, that’s 483 cities with a total of more than 72,000 coffee shops and coffee-related establishments.

Apartmentguide.com calculated the ratio of coffee establishments per 100,000 residents and per square mile, and weighted both ratios equally, to find the best cities for coffee lovers.

Read the full list here.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

