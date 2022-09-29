Top 10 cities for coffee lovers (spoiler alert: none are in Virginia)

Virginia is for lovers, but apparently, grabbing coffee at a corner shop isn’t a top priority for most Virginians. I write this as I’m drinking a pumpkin-flavored cup of coffee with a touch of non-dairy creamer and thinking about brewing a second cup in my home office.

Apartmentguide.com looked at every city in the United States with at least one coffee shop to find the top 100 cities for coffee lovers in the nation.

Only one city in Virginia made the list – Richmond. Richmond ranked #56 in the nation. Neighboring Washington, D.C. was #13 on the list.

So maybe Virginians love their morning cup of latte or mocha – but prefer it in the comfort of their own home.

In America, there are scores of coffee shops, from Starbucks and Dunkin’ to corner carts and cafecita cafés.

Top 10 cities for coffee lovers

10. Asheville, N.C.

9. Everett, Wash.

8. Bellingham, Wash.

7. Orlando, Fla.

6. Pittsburgh, Pa.

5. Portland, Ore.

4. Seattle, Wash.

3. Miami, Fla.

2. Berkeley, Calif.

1. San Francisco, Calif.

Apartmentguide.com looked at every city in the U.S. with at least one coffee shop or coffee-related establishment and a population of more than 73,000.

All told, that’s 483 cities with a total of more than 72,000 coffee shops and coffee-related establishments.

Apartmentguide.com calculated the ratio of coffee establishments per 100,000 residents and per square mile, and weighted both ratios equally, to find the best cities for coffee lovers.

Read the full list here.