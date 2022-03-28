Tony Elliott to appear on final Coach’s Corner tonight at BJ’s Brewhouse

Virginia Football coach Tony Elliott will join John Freeman, “Voice of the Cavaliers,” on the final Coach’s Corner show Monday night.

The hour-long program will begin at 7 p.m. at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse in Charlottesville.

Fans are encouraged to e-mail questions to the show at askcoach@virginiasp.com. Fans can also tweet their questions to the show by following @johnfreemanUVA ­on Twitter.

In addition to joining the show live at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, there are a number of ways for fans to listen to and interact with the program. Radio affiliates across the Virginia Sports Radio Network broadcast the program. Free online audio is also available at VirginiaSports.com and through the Virginia Sports App and a live video stream will be available through Facebook Live @VirginiaCavaliers.

