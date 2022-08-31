Tony Elliott on Perris Jones: ‘The most consistent day in and day out’
Perris Jones is getting the start at tailback for Virginia in Saturday’s season opener with Richmond because, basically, he earned it.
“Perris is a guy that’s always done everything you asked him to do, and his confidence is at an all-time high. He’s put in the work for this moment, and he just took advantage of his opportunities. He was the most consistent day in and day out,” Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said in his Tuesday press conference.
Jones, a senior and former walk-on, has had just three carries in his UVA career, after gaining more than 5,000 yards as a prep in Northern Virginia.
He beat out junior Mike Hollins and Miami transfer Cody Brown, a former four-star recruit.
Hollins is listed as the backup on the depth chart.
“I love Mike and challenging Mike,” Elliott said. “I just believe Mike has got another gear that we can get him to go to, and if he’ll push to that gear, then he has a chance to be really good and reach his potential.”
Hollins was the second-leading rusher among the running backs at Virginia last year, running for 213 yards, and averaging 5.2 yards per carry.
He also caught 16 passes out of the backfield.
Hollins had seemed to be the man to beat for the RB1 job going into the spring, but was passed by Jones by the end of spring practice.
“Not that Mike was bad, but I just think — we all feel like Mike has an extra gear,” Elliott said. “You’re going to earn it. I mean, you’re going to earn the right to run out there first. But Mike will be in there, and I hope that it doesn’t become like a situation where he’s a gamer. We need to earn trust in practice, not just in the game.”