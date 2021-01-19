Tony Bennett on UVA alums in NBA: ‘It brings me such joy’

Published Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, 5:35 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

For years, UVA basketball fans had Roger Mason Jr., and that was it.

Then we got Mike Scott. Their careers overlapped for two seasons – from 2012-2014.

Nowadays, you need NBA League Pass on the TV and mobile to keep up with everybody.

Scott is in Philly, Malcolm Brogdon is in Indiana, You’ve got De’Andre Hunter in Atlanta, Joe Harris with the superteam in Brooklyn, Anthony Gill, Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome fighting for playing time in Washington, Sacramento and OKC.

Between League Pass and the jerseys, Tony Bennett has made it infinitely more expensive to be a UVA hoops fan.

“You know, the more guys you get in the league, which is a good thing, it’s also a bad thing, because you can’t keep up with all of it,” Bennett conceded in a Zoom chat with reporters on Monday.

Like the rest of us, he finds himself checking the box scores most mornings, and when he has a night off, he’s trying to tune in.

“It’s kind of hit or miss, but whenever I can, and it works out, it’s awesome, because it brings brings me such joy, because I know how hard they worked, and it’s certainly a dream of theirs coming true,” Bennett said.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

Comments