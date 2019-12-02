Tony Bennett joining Chris Long, Malcolm Brogdon in clean water campaign

UVA Basketball coach Tony Bennett is joining the effort led by Chris Long and Malcolm Brogdon to bring clean water to 1 million people in East Africa.

Bennett and his wife, Laurel, are funding a well project in Isinya, Kenya, that will provide clean water to 8,700 people.

The coach will also wear a Hoops2o pin and pocket square on the sidelines during the nationally-televised matchup with #7 North Carolina on Sunday.

“I’m excited to work with the entire Hoops2o roster and bring this mission to NCAA basketball,” Bennett said in a news release. “Just as NBA fans have rallied around the cause, I know our UVA and collegiate fans will join me in making a big impact for individuals and communities through the gift of clean water.”

Hoops2o is a program of the Waterboys initiative launched by Long in 2015. To date, the efforts have delivered the gift of clean water to over 330,000 people in East Africa.

Bennett is the latest in a long line of UVA Athletics alums engaged in the campaign. The list includes Justin Anderson, Kyle Guy, Joe Harris and De’Andre Hunter.

“I first heard about Hoops2o through Malcolm, when he founded the program last year,” Bennett said in the release. “Teaming up with Malcolm again was a no-brainer; he is one of the most generous, thoughtful leaders I know, and to join with him in serving those in need is very meaningful.”

“I learned so much about servanthood and gratitude during my time playing under Coach Bennett,” Brogdon said in the release. “Having him on board ensures we will educate more fans about the need that exists in East Africa. It will strengthen the impact the UVA community and collegiate fans can have on the world water crisis.”

To support the announcement of Bennett’s involvement, Hoops2o is dedicating the week leading up to the Dec. 8 game with UNC to rallying support from the UVA community.

Students, fans, and alumni can show their support and join Bennett in being a game-changer in unique ways throughout the week, including:

Follow @waterboysorg on social media

Visit the Hoops2o booth at UVA’s Lighting of the Lawn event on Thursday

Attend the Hoops2o Beer release from Champion Brewing Company on Friday at Boylan Heights

Participate in the day-long social media “Game Changer” effort on Sunday by sharing social media posts from @WaterboysOrg, tagging three friends, and using the hashtag #WaHoos2o

To learn more about Hoops2o and the Waterboys mission, visit www.waterboys.org/hoops2o.

