Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot: Projected $1B

Published Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, 12:18 pm

For just the third time in history, one of America’s national jackpot games is nearing the $1 billion mark.

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing again produced millions of winning tickets, but not one that matched all six numbers – the white balls 10, 19, 26, 28 and 50, plus the gold Mega Ball 16.

As a result, Friday’s jackpot will be an estimated $970 million ($716.3 million cash), the second-largest prize in the game’s history.

Tonight’s drawing will be the 37th draw in the current jackpot run, which began after a Wisconsin player won a $120 million prize on Sept. 15.

If the Mega Millions jackpot is won this Friday, it would be the third largest lotto prize ever, below only two jackpots exceeding $1.5 billion – the world record Powerball jackpot of $1.586 billion (Jan. 13, 2016) and the current Mega Millions record of $1.537 billion (Oct. 23, 2018).

The latter prize is the world’s largest won on a single ticket, as the record Powerball jackpot was shared by three winning tickets.

