Tonight on JerryRatcliffe.com: UVA-Louisville, John Feinstein, busy Friday in Virginia Athletics
Tonight’s headlines from our sister site, JerryRatcliffe.com.
- Virginia can still capture ACC Tournament’s No. 1 seed with a win at Louisville combined with a Florida State loss
The last time Virginia and Louisville met on the basketball court unexpectedly turned out to be the last time either team would play a game last season.
- Mamadi Diakite called up by Milwaukee Bucks after thriving in G League play
Former Virginia star Mamadi Diakite is looking forward to catching up with his NBA Milwaukee Bucks teammates as soon as the All-Star break is over.
- John Feinstein shares views, stories on ‘Jerry Ratcliffe Show’ on Saturday
If you enjoy the writings of John Feinstein, then you’ll want to catch the next “Jerry Ratcliffe Show,” on Saturday morning.
- Career night for Abbott, but No. 16 Virginia drops series opener at Florida State, 2-0
In a game that featured 29 strikeouts between the two pitching staffs, Florida State (3-4, 1-3 ACC) emerged with a 2-0 victory over No. 16 Virginia (5-4, 1-3 ACC) on Friday night at Dick Howser Stadium.
- Softball: Virginia drops series opener with Clemson
Virginia (6-6, 2-4 ACC) fell in the series opener with Clemson (10-2, 5-2 ACC) at Palmer Park on Friday, falling by a score of 9-1 to the Tigers in five innings.
- Men’s Tennis: No. 4 Virginia sweeps Miami in first match at new facility
The No. 4 Virginia men’s tennis team (10-2, 4-0 ACC) swept Miami (3-4, 2-1 ACC), winning 7-0 on Friday in the first match played at the new Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort in Charlottesville.
- Lillie leads UVA to victory at The Match at Spring Creek
The No. 10 Virginia women’s golf team cruised to its second win of the season by defeating Old Dominion and Richmond in an 18-hole tournament at Spring Creek Golf Club on Friday.
- Field Hockey: Virginia opens spring season with 2-0 loss to Duke
Virginia opened the spring portion of the 2020-2021 season by suffering a 2-0 loss against Duke on Friday at Turf Field.