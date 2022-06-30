Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips | Thursday Horse Racing Best Bets

Andy Newton
Last updated:

Today’s horse racing tips for your Lucky 15 bet slips, on Thursday 30th June, come across the UK meetings at Haydock, Perth and Epsom. See Andy Newton’s Lucky 15 best bets below and more in-depth race previews for today’s four horse racing Lucky 15 tips.

Horse Racing Lucky 15 Betting Tips Today

Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £20 Free when joining LiveScoreBet
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Min deposit £10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days and expires after 14 days • To withdraw any winnings from the Casino Bonus, wager the Bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&Cs apply.
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £20 Free Bet
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Join Now

Note: Odds are subject to change

RELATED: Best Horse Racing Betting Sites UK 2022

Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca
@ 17/1 with 888Sport (click the bet slip below)

Today’s Horse Racing Lucky 15 Betting Tips For Thursday 30th June 2022

Today we’ve afternoon UK horse racing action from Haydock, Perth and Yarmouth, with Newbury and Epsom racing in the evening.

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 1.30 Haydock

STORM CHASER @ 5/4 with 888Sport
Grabbed the headlines last time out with a facile win from the front at Nottingham – winning by 26 lengths. A chance that race might flatter this Mick Channon runner as it was an apprentice race and Rose Dawes on the winner seemed to ride the other jockeys to sleep. But still hard to not be taken by the win and escapes a penalty for that too. Silvestre De Sousa takes over in the saddle.

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 1.40 Perth

NOBLE BIRTH @ 10/11 with 888Sport
Second the last day in Ireland and despite not winning a race yet has got the form in the book to suggest a race like this is within range. Comes from the powerful Gordon Elliott yard too, that love to have winners at this track, and Sean Bowen a top jockey booking.

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 3.40 Perth

GETAWAY GOLDIE @ 5/4 with 888Sport
Another that Gordon Elliott and Sean Bowen team up with – a good winner by 3 lengths at Downpatrick last time out and prior to that was a winner here at Perth too over hurdles. Back over fences here and with just 8 career runs in total looks the sort to have more to come.

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 6.36 Epsom

SELF PRAISE @ 5/6 with 888Sport
Been collecting silver medals the last three runs – including one here at Epsom earlier this month. Beaten at odds-on the last day too but the jockey dropped his whip that day so had an excuse. Danny Tudhope, who rode him here at Epsom two runs back, returns to the saddle and this looks another good chance for this Hugo Palmer horse to break his duck.

Best Horse Racing Free Bets

Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £20 Free when joining LiveScoreBet
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Min deposit £10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days and expires after 14 days • To withdraw any winnings from the Casino Bonus, wager the Bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&Cs apply.
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £20 Free Bet
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org
Join Now
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Join Now

Andy Newton

Horse racing tipster and journalist that likes to use key horse racing trends and stats to find winners. Has leading industry contacts, including some of the best stables in the UK, plus has featured in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide and Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on AugustaFreePress giving his views, trends and tips on all things horse racing.