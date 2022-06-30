Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips | Thursday Horse Racing Best Bets
Today’s horse racing tips for your Lucky 15 bet slips, on Thursday 30th June, come across the UK meetings at Haydock, Perth and Epsom. See Andy Newton’s Lucky 15 best bets below and more in-depth race previews for today’s four horse racing Lucky 15 tips.
Horse Racing Lucky 15 Betting Tips Today
- 1.30 Haydock: STORM CHASER @ 5/4 with 888Sport
- 1.40 Perth: NOBLE BIRTH @ 10/11 with 888Sport
- 3.40 Perth: GETAWAY GOLDIE @ 5/4 with 888Sport
- 6.36 Epsom: SELF PRAISE @ 5/6 with 888Sport
Note: Odds are subject to change
Today’s Horse Racing Lucky 15 Betting Tips For Thursday 30th June 2022
Today we’ve afternoon UK horse racing action from Haydock, Perth and Yarmouth, with Newbury and Epsom racing in the evening.
Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 1.30 Haydock
STORM CHASER @ 5/4 with 888Sport
Grabbed the headlines last time out with a facile win from the front at Nottingham – winning by 26 lengths. A chance that race might flatter this Mick Channon runner as it was an apprentice race and Rose Dawes on the winner seemed to ride the other jockeys to sleep. But still hard to not be taken by the win and escapes a penalty for that too. Silvestre De Sousa takes over in the saddle.
Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 1.40 Perth
NOBLE BIRTH @ 10/11 with 888Sport
Second the last day in Ireland and despite not winning a race yet has got the form in the book to suggest a race like this is within range. Comes from the powerful Gordon Elliott yard too, that love to have winners at this track, and Sean Bowen a top jockey booking.
Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 3.40 Perth
GETAWAY GOLDIE @ 5/4 with 888Sport
Another that Gordon Elliott and Sean Bowen team up with – a good winner by 3 lengths at Downpatrick last time out and prior to that was a winner here at Perth too over hurdles. Back over fences here and with just 8 career runs in total looks the sort to have more to come.
Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 6.36 Epsom
SELF PRAISE @ 5/6 with 888Sport
Been collecting silver medals the last three runs – including one here at Epsom earlier this month. Beaten at odds-on the last day too but the jockey dropped his whip that day so had an excuse. Danny Tudhope, who rode him here at Epsom two runs back, returns to the saddle and this looks another good chance for this Hugo Palmer horse to break his duck.