Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips | Sunday Horse Racing Best Bets
Today’s horse racing tips for your Lucky 15 bet slips, on Sunday 3rd July, come across the UK meetings at Ayr, Market Rasen and Chelmsford See Andy Newton’s Lucky 15 best bets below and more in-depth race previews for today’s four horse racing Lucky 15 tips.
Horse Racing Lucky 15 Betting Tips Today
- 1.50 Market Rasen: DELBOY TROTTER @ 5/6 with 888Sport
- 3.20 Chelmsford: INTERNATIONALANGEL @ 2/1 with 888Sport
- 3.27 Ayr: CELESTIAL STAR @ 10/11 with 888Sport
- 4.45 Market Rasen: BROOMFIELD BURG @ 10/11 with 888Sport
Note: Odds are subject to change
Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca
@ 19/1 with 888Sport (click the bet slip below)
Today’s Horse Racing Lucky 15 Betting Tips For Sunday 3rd July 2022
Today we’ve afternoon UK horse racing action from Chelmsford, Ayr and Market Rasen
Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 1.50 Market Rasen
DELBOY TROTTER @ 5/6 with 888Sport
Is top form having won his last two – both here at Market Rasen too. Up another 9lbs here but did it well last time time to suggest he’s up to the task and can land the three-timer.
Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 3.20 Chelmsford
INTERNATIONALANGEL @ 2/1 with 888Sport
Rose up the ranks this season and wasn’t disgraced with a second in a Listed race last time out in France. Has had a small break since that run but the return to the AW a big plus – 5 wins from 9. Is also a proven CD winner here at Chelmsford and Adam Kirby is back riding her – he’s 3-from-3 on the mare.
Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 3.27 Ayr
CELESTIAL STAR @ 10/11 with 888Sport
Experienced 3 year-old and despite not yet getting off the mark is a horse that’s shown a good level of form to date and is eased in grade here. Can put that experience to good use and looks to have found a good chance to break her duck.
Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 4.45 Market Rasen
BROOMFIELD BURG @ 10/11 with 888Sport
The in-form Ask Paddington will be a worthy rival here, but Nicky Henderson’s runner is preferred. Had run with credit in better races last season over the sticks and the fact the yard are giving him a summer jumping outing suggest he’s fit and well at home.