Today’s Horse Racing Lucky 15 Tips | Thursday Horse Racing Best Bets

Today’s horse racing tips for your Lucky 15 bet slips (Thursday 23rd June) come from Newcastle (AW), Nottingham and Newmarket in the afternoon, with Leicester and Hamilton racing in the evening. See Andy Newton’s Lucky 15 best bets below and more in-depth race previews for today’s four horse racing Lucky 15 tips.



Horse Racing Lucky 15 Betting Tips Today

Today’s Horse Racing Lucky 15 Betting Tips For Thursday 23rd June 2022

Today’s horse racing action from the UK comes from Newcastle on the all weather, plus Nottingham and Newmarket on the flat in the afternoon, while Leicester and Hamilton provide the fix for horse racing fans into the eveningproviding the evening horse racing fixtures. See below out four best bet to add to your Lucky 15 horse racing bet slips.

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 3.10 Newmarket

SEA TSARINA @ SP with 888Sport

Went into several notebooks on debut when winning well at Yarmouth. This looks a tad harder for this William Haggas runner and has to give away 7lbs to the rest as a result of that success, but is a well-bred filly that should have more to give.



Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 3.55 Newcastle

LION OF WAR @ SP with 888Sport

Another that won on debut – this time at Leicester – when scooting away to go in by 2 1/4 lengths. Cieren Fallon rode that day for the Mark Johnston yard and remains in the saddle here. The switch to the AW should also be fine with that last win coming on quick ground. Harder to give 7lbs away to the rest, but looked to have a bit up his sleeve the last day.

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 4.05 Nottingham

STONE CIRCLE @ SP with 888Sport

Won for this feature earlier in the week and it’s interesting that connections are strike while the irons hot. Up 5lbs for that win on Monday at Chepstow but kept on really well that day and you feel would have won with an extra 5lbs there. With that in mind, the extra burden here should be fine and the promising Benoit De La Sayette helps in the saddle to take off another 5lbs too.

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Betting Tips, 5.15 Leicester

NAVAL POWER @ SP with 888Sport

This Godolphin juvenile won at the first time of asking at Yarmouth. Yes, he only got up by a short head that day but ran a bit green to suggest there’s more to come with that experience under his belt. He also battled on well to rally to get up, which is a good sign he’s a fair sort. William Buick rides.

