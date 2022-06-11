Today’s Best Betting Pick: Free Betting Tips Today From Belmont Park

It’s Belmont Stakes day folks – the third leg of the US Triple Crown is the feature race (6:44pm). We take a look at the Belmont Stakes below, including out main pick, plus give you our quickfire tips on the best 9 races on the Belmont card. We’ve also got the Belmont Stakes latest betting, plus a load of free bets to use over the all the US horse racing today.



Belmont Park Tips For Saturday 11th June 2022

12:33 – Acorn Stakes (Grade 1) (3yo Fillies) (Main Track) (Dirt) (3yo) 1m

OUR PICK: ECHO JULU @ 3/5 with BetOnline

13:08 – Longines Just a Game Stakes (Grade 1) (4yo+ Fillies & Mares) (Widener Turf) (4yo+) 1m

OUR PICK: REGAL GLORY @ 6/5 with BetOnline

13:47- Brooklyn Stakes (Grade 2) (4yo+) (Main Track) (Dirt) (4yo+) 1m4f

OUR PICK: WARRANT @ 3/1 with BetOnline

14:22 – Woody Stephens Stakes presented by Mohegan Sun (Grade 1) (3yo) (Main Track) (Dirt) (3yo) 7f

OUR PICK: JACK CHRISTOPHER @ 1/2 with BetOnline

15:05 – Ogden Phipps Stakes (Grade 1) (4yo+ Fillies & Mares) (Main Track) (Dirt) (4yo+) 1m½f

OUR PICK: MALATHAAT @ 5/2 with BetOnline

15:53 – Jaipur Stakes (Grade 1) (3yo+) (Widener Turf) (3yo+) 6f

OUR PICK: SCUTTLEBUZZ @ 6/5 with BetOnline

16:43 – Hill ‘N’ Dale Metropolitan Handicap (Grade 1) (3yo+) (Main Track) (Dirt) (3yo+) 1m

OUR PICK: FLIGHTLINE @ 3/5 with BetOnline

17:38 – Resorts World Casino Manhattan Stakes (Grade 1) (4yo+) (Inner Turf) (4yo+) 1m2f

OUR PICK: SATIN @ 3/1 with BetOnline

18:44 – Belmont Stakes presented by NYRA Bets (Grade 1) (3yo) (Main Track) (Dirt) (3yo) 1m4f

OUR PICK: MO DONEGAL @ 5/2 with BetOnline (See full in-depth Belmont Stakes race pick below)

Belmont Stakes Pick and Predictions for 2022 Race

There are several leading fancies for this Saturday’s Belmont Stakes and with a purse of $1.5m then we can be sure all the horses and jockeys will be at the top of their game.

We The People has been popular with punters in the build-up to the race and having won the Peter Pan Stakes by a staggering 10 1/2 lengths last time out, it’s easy to see why. This Rodolphe Brisset-trained colt looks well worth a crack up in trip and with two of the last 8 Belmont Stakes winners having raced in the Peter Pan Stakes before heading to the third leg of the Triple Crown – that’s a plus on his side.

Creative Minister, wo was third in the Preakness Stakes last time out, plus the only filly in the race – Nest – are others to consider, while after his eyecatching weaving run to win the Kentucky Stakes – Rich Strike – can’t be ignored either.

However, the horse that ticks all the boxes ahead of the 2022 Belmont Stakes is MO DONEGAL @ 5/2 with BetOnline

Therefore, our main Belmont Stakes pick is Mo Donegal, who comes from the Todd Pletcher stable that have won the Belmont Stakes three times since 2007.

This 3 year-old stayed on really well last time in the Kentucky Derby – beaten only 3 3/4 lengths in the end – and with a 35 day break since has been kept fresh with this race in mind.

Okay, he’s got to make up some ground up with the Kentucky Derby winner that day – Rich Strike – but he’s got another two furlongs to race here. Plus, he was also bumped in the straight that day so could have even got a bit closer. The extra yardage looks right up his street and he hails from a yard that know how to ready one for this race.

Add in that he’s also got winning form at Belmont Park, when successful on his debut run there back in October 21, and that his jockey – Irad Ortiz Jr – has landed this third leg of the US Triple Crown in the past (2016). He’s got a lot going for him – including these main10-year stats and trends below.

Note: Odds are subject to change

2022 Belmont Stakes Betting Odds

2022 Belmont Stakes Horses Belmont Stakes Odds Play We The People

2/1 Mo Donegal

5/2 Rich Strike 7/2 Creative Minister 6/1 Nest 8/1 Barber Road 10/1 Skippylongstocking 20/1 Golden Glider 20/1

*Belmont Stakes 2022 odds as of June 10th, 2022

Belmont Stakes Recent Winners

2021 – ESSENTIAL QUALITY (13/10 fav)

2020 – TIZ THE LAW (4/5 fav)

2019 – SIR WINSTON (10/1)

2018 – JUSTIFY (triple crown winner) (4/5 fav)

2017 – TAPWRIT (53/10)

2016 – CREATOR (164/10)

2015 – AMERICAN PHAROAH (triple crown winner) (3/4 fav)

2014 – TONALIST (92/10)

2013 – PALACE MALICE (138/10)

2012 – UNION RAGS (11/4)

Relive Essential Quality Winning the 153rd Belmont Stakes (2021)

Belmont Park Race Schedule – Saturday 11th June 2022

