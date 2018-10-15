Today is the day for Virginia residents to register to vote for Nov. 6 election

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 6 general election in Virginia is Monday, Oct. 15.

To register to vote or update your voter registration information:

By mail : Applications must be postmarked by Oct. 15.

: Applications must be postmarked by Oct. 15. In-person : Applications must be submitted by 5 pm on Oct. 15.

: Applications must be submitted by 5 pm on Oct. 15. Online: Applications must be submitted by 11:59 pm on Oct. 15.

Any Virginian can check or update their registration name or address, or register for the first time at the Department of Election’s online Citizen Portal at vote.virginia.gov.

To register to vote in Virginia, you must:

be a U.S. citizen,

be a resident of Virginia,

be at least 18 years old by Election Day (Nov. 6),

have had voting rights restored if convicted of a felony,

have had the capacity restored by court order if declared mentally incapacitated,

not be registered and plan to vote in another state.

In addition to registering online at vote.virginia.gov, eligible Virginians may also register at their local voter registration office. You may find additional information about your local voter registration office at www.elections.virginia.gov/LocalVRO.

Voter registration applications are also available at DMV customer service centers, social service offices, public libraries and other state and local government offices.

For more information about registering, local voter registration offices, absentee voting, acceptable photo IDs and more, visit the Department of Elections website atvote.virginia.gov, call toll-free at (800) 552-9745 or TTY 711.

Related

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment