Tips to make more money from your stakes

CONSULT THE EXPERTS

Gambling is a sure way to make a lot of wealth, especially if done in a sensibly correct way. Many people have tried many strategies in order to up their chances of winning, but all has been to no avail. However, what many fail to realize is that, the bookies are also gamblers themselves and they are better at the art of staking their odds than an average punter. So, in order to beat the beast, you’ve got to be wiser than the animal. If you’ve been wondering how to make more money from your football stakes, then you are in the right post, because this article is aimed at enlightening an average football game gambler on how to improve their chances of making more money. Don’t worry; these are tips that the bookies don’t want you to know.

There are some platforms that understand the game better than you do, and you should try consulting them frequently before you stake on those odds. These platforms offer wide varieties of betting advantages that can help you raise your chances of winning more. Daily football accumulator tips is one such platform, and you can visit this site to learn more about how you can make more money from your staking.

UNDERSTAND YOUR SPORT INSIDE OUT

Never stake your money on teams based on their last few wins, instead analyze such team critically to know how they stand offensively and defensively. Have they been winning because of luck or they’ve deserved their last few victories based on their performances. These are the sort of little facts that should influence your stakes.

THE FAVORITE DOESN’T ALWAYS EMERGE VICTORIOUS

This seems like an obvious statement everyone should know, but ask any punter and they will tell you how difficult it is to ignore the bookies’ favorite. For instance, when Manchester City hosted Crystal Palace earlier in the season, everyone including the bookies, tipped City to win the game, giving them as short as 12/10 odds to win. Of course, this seems right, considering the incredible form Manchester City were in plus the fact that they had better football players on the pitch coupled with the fact that they were home. What the bookies had overlooked was that Crystal Palace had always been a difficult nut to crack for City. Combine this with Crystal Palace’s record of beating some top guns in the past and suddenly their 8/1 price is looking quite attractive.

Crystal Palace went on to win that game outright!

USE VARIOUS BOOKMAKERS

The betting industry is such a competitive filed and many betting companies will convince you with everything they’ve got, so that you wouldn’t try other brands out. Let them not hold you down; instead, shop around for better bookmakers. Check out the other bookmakers to see to which one has the best price. Many times, there are various bookies out there with better betting odds and prices than the bookmaker you’ve stuck with. Check out other bookies for some specific bets, like first team to score a goal. Your bookmaker might not offer this type of bet, but if you shop around, you will find others that do.

TRY TO MAKE FEW SELECTIONS

Greed has always been a terrible enemy of most punters but what many fail to recognize it even in the face of losing out on a big sum. Many punters always have it in mind to make fewer selections but they become tempted to add more games to their selection with the hope of raising their chances of winning more. In truth, if they do win, they would win more! However, what many don’t grasp is that the fewer games you select, the higher your chances of winning because you will be taking less risks. If you want to make money from your betting, you’ve got to think small not big. You don’t need to place a bet on 20 teams before you make your cash. Staking you’re a good sum of money on a selection, or four at max will definitely yield you a handsome reward. What you don’t know is this: The bookmakers lose most of their money from single plays.

CONSIDER THE LESS OBVIOUS MARKETS

Once you done your research well enough and you understand your sport well, you should be able to make more money from your sport. For instance, if you want to place your bet on a Barcelona vs. Valencia game and you are well convinced that Barcelona would emerge victorious, probably because they are higher on the log standings. However, if Valencia’s striker Kevin Gameiro is amongst the league’s top scorers as at that point, you could make your money by simply betting on the Valencia’s striker to score a goal in the game. You will only have this knowledge when you understand your sport well enough and also when you’ve done adequate research.

UNDERSTAND THE AVAILABLE MARKETS

It is one thing to understand the sport well; it is another to be familiar with the market of your bookmaker. For instance, if you stake on HT/FT, it means that your chosen team has to win at half time and also win the match at the end. This is quite a huge risk even for the surest of games. A much better bet would have been to stake on your team to win either half. The lesson here is for you to understand the Implications of every possible bets provided by your bookies.

NEVER BET WITH YOUR HEART

Many punters are in the habit of placing their bets based on their love or personal interest in a particular football team. This is an act of betting with the heart. Your money is on the line and so much is at stake, therefore, you can’t afford to do this in any case. You might really want your team to win, but when it comes to your money, always back the assured team to win.

