Tips on making your home more energy efficient

High energy consumption is one major challenge that most homeowners face. As a homeowner, you want to do everything possible to ensure you consume less energy to avoid high electricity bills at the end of the month. It is worth noting that roofing is one major area where most homeowners experience high energy bills. Fortunately, you can implement measures to reduce energy consumption and save you a few dollars. Below are tips to help you minimize energy consumption.

Apply a reflective roof coating

If you have a metal roof, it’d be best to apply a coating to minimize energy consumption levels. The coatings resemble thick paint that will cover your roof and enhance reflection in the home. They are durable options and weather-resistant.

While many roofing materials come with coatings, some do not. If your roof doesn’t have a reflective coating, consider applying one to save energy consumption.

Before you select a color-coat, consider researching various options so that you apply one that fits your roof. There are multiple choices in the market, and you want to be sure that you select energy star-certified products.

Add insulation

Attic insulation is a vital element that can save you money on energy bills since it can handle temperature changes without driving up higher energy consumption. Insulation keeps your home warmer in winter and cooler in summer, leading to lower energy consumption.

If your home is poorly insulated, your indoor will not get adequate protection from extreme temperatures, leading to more energy consumption. However, a properly insulated home attracts more heat indoors and minimizes the heating system’s usage in winter.

In this case, consider adding layers of insulation to the attic and also seal leaks and holes in the ductwork and around your windows and doors. This is a DIY project, but you can still call your roofing professionals like Apply Rite Cincinnati Roofing to help you with the task if you aren’t comfortable with it.

Use a lighter color on your roof

Whatever color you use on your roof greatly impacts the amount of heat that comes to your home. Generally, a darker roof absorbs more heat and light, directing it indoors, while a light-colored roof reflects heat but doesn’t transfer it in the interior.

When the indoor heat increases, the rooms become hot, making the air conditioners work hard to meet your temperature settings. This leads to high energy consumption and increased electricity bills in the long run. If your roof is dark, consider using a lighter color on it. You can also apply a reflective coating after installation.

Replace your roof with energy-efficient roofing materials

Metal roofing material contains a reflective coating that cools the house during summer and insulates the winter. It is an eco-friendly and energy-efficient material worth a bang for your buck.

While metal roofing materials are costly, you can save a big chunk of money if you install them on your roof compared to other roofing materials. If you install steel, aluminum, or copper on your roof, you can be sure of effective insulation in your home and less energy consumption in the long run.

This can be a challenging task, and you may want to look for credible roofing companies within your local area. You can identify a reputable roofer that can help you replace your current roof with energy-efficient roofing materials.

Cover the roof with a cool coating

A cool coating can lighten your roof and reflect heat in the home instead of absorbing it. This is an excellent option to apply on your roof to minimize energy consumption.

It is easy to apply the coating, and you can apply it on the current roof without necessarily replacing it because it can be added to most roofs. Before you apply the coating, you may want to talk to a roofer to help you get the best coat suitable for your existing roof.

Install solar shingles

If you have enough resources, consider installing solar shingles for an energy-efficient home. Solar shingles can replace traditional roofing materials. They are a great option to help you save money on energy bills.

Apart from saving energy, solar shingles also provide aesthetics on your property, making it appear valuable. They reflect heat rather than absorbing it, keeping away too much heat from your home. This may not be an easy project, even for homeowners who may have some roofing knowledge. In this case, you may want to work with roofing professionals to help you install solar shingles on your roof.

Plant a garden on the roof

An eco-friendly roof can be an excellent option to save money on energy bills. The greener the roof, the more energy efficient it becomes. If your roof is still in good shape, consider planting a garden on it.

However, before you do this, it’d be best to consult your roofing contractor to help you examine your roof and determine whether it is strong enough to support a little extra weight. Your roofer can also help you ensure that your roof doesn’t experience leaks after planting the garden.

Also, consider checking with the building regulations because some states require your roof to have insulation before planting a garden on it.

Ensure you research intensively on different building plants and grasses and determine the most suitable for your roof. If you do it well, you can enjoy reduced energy consumption, purified air, and natural beauty in your home, making it appear valuable.

Improve the ventilation

Ventilating your home is also another great way to minimize energy consumption. Installing quality ventilation can exhaust heat out of your attic. If you use active systems, you can program them to your suitable temperature setting so that they can turn on only when required. This will help you ensure that you do not misuse heating or cooling, leading to lower energy consumption and reduced electricity bills.

The bottom line

While you may spend more money installing energy-efficient roofing options, you can be sure that the decision can save you money in the long run. You can hire a professional contractor with adequate roofing experience to help you replace your roof with ideal energy-efficient options. This may appear a costly investment, but you can be sure of yielding positive results in the long run.

